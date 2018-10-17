search
TaylorMade unveils progressive P760 irons

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2018
TaylorMade has expanded its highly successful P700 irons series with the introduction of P760, a progressive forged players iron designed to give better players precisely what they want and need through the entire set.

The P760 pulls performance technologies and shaping attributes from its tour-proven siblings: the P750, P770 and P790.

The P760 irons effectively replace the P750 and P770 in TaylorMade’s line-up, giving players the performance of P750 in the short irons whilst improving on the performance of P770 in the long irons, alleviating the possible consideration of combination sets.

Taylor Made P760 Hero

The progressive design of P760 goes beyond simply altering the shape and profile of the irons and instead offers two distinct construction methods in the set.

• Have you heard about the TaylorMade GAPR yet? Here's everything you need to know...

Taylor Made P760 Face

The P760’s unique design transitions from a single piece 1025 Carbon Steel forged head in the 8-PW/AW to a 1025 Carbon Steel forged hollow body with SUS630 face material injected with revolutionary SpeedFoam in the 3-7 irons.

The multi-material, hollow cavity construction (3-7 irons) produces consistent distance while adding forgiveness to maintain optimised gapping throughout the set.

• TaylorMade expands hugely popular Hi-Toe wedges line

The one-piece forged construction in the 8 through AW, meanwhile, results in remarkable feel and shot shaping capability for better ball strikers.

Taylor Made P760 Sole

TaylorMade’s engineers created a progressive, player-preferred shaping that will meet even the most discerning players’ demands. The head size, offset and lofts have been meticulously detailed to deliver what better players demand for precision shot making.

• MORE - TaylorMade RIBCOR technology explained

The sole geometry of the P760 has also been redesigned with a chamfered leading edge that delivers a cleaner entry into the turf, activating the club’s bounce without the risk of digging.

Taylor Made P760 Off Face

• Your guide to the new TaylorMade M3 and M4 irons

SpeedFoam technology, which was first introduced in the popular P790 irons last autumn, has been incorporated into the P760’s 3-7 irons. SpeedFoam serves the dual purpose of generating ball speed while also dampening vibrations to create optimal sound and feel.

• TaylorMade gives its P790 irons a black makeover

SpeedFoam is injected into the club head in liquid form before expanding within the club, providing increased face support while maintaining the soft, solid sound and feel we would come to expect from a forged iron.

Taylor Made P760 Toe

"With P760, we set out to design a players iron for Tour-level competition, combining all the elements that are most desirable to the better golfer,” said Brian Bazzel, VP of Product Creation, TaylorMade Golf.

“The P760’s progressive set shaping enables short irons to be compact and precise while the long irons take on a hollow construction, injected with our revolutionary SpeedFoam. P760 is designed to inspire confidence whether you’re attacking pins from short range or sticking greens from long range."

Available: November 2

Price: £1,299 (seven-piece set)

