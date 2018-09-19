Team Titleist members begin testing 2019 Titleist Pro V1 balls

In recent days, selected Team Titleist members have been receiving prototypes of the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls as part of Titleist’s rigorous testing and validation process.



Titleist prides itself on making sure each and every one of its products receives the validation of golfers, from the best players in the world to the club golfer.

Before any product is stamped with the Titleist script and put into play, it must prove itself to be the best. A new golf ball is only introduced when it satisfies real performance needs. The product testing and validation process guarantees a product worthy of the Titleist name.



The final stage of validation process comes via rigorous on-course performance testing. Because this step is so essential, Titleist invites thousands of Team Titleist members to participate in product test panels.

Also known as ‘white box testing,’ we have seen numerous posts across social media over the last few days of Team Titleist members receiving prototype version of the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

There has been no word as of yet from Titleist in terms of what we can expect in terms of performance and technology with these new iterations of the No.1 ball in golf.

Going by previous launch cycles for their flagship product, it seems like the new balls will be officially launched in mid to late January, coinciding with the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show.

As part of the new launch, Titleist is also expected to release the Pro V1 and Pro V1x in yellow for the first time ever.

If you want the chance to test out Titleist’s latest golf balls before they hit shelves, sign up and become a member of Team Titleist.



