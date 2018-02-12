Ted Potter Jr WITB: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Dustin Johnson. Jason Day. Phil Mickelson. Just three of the names who, heading into Sunday, were in with a shot of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am glory. However, in the sea of big names, it was journeyman Ted Potter Jr who prevailed.



Potter, playing in the final group with Johnson and sharing the 54-hole lead, rebounded from a bogey on the opening hole with four birdies in a six-hole stretch, with the run capped by a chip-in from just behind the green on the par-3 seventh with his Cleveland RTX-3 lob wedge.

Johnson, or any of the other contenders, struggled to reel Potter in from there, with the 34-year-old exceptionally precise with his PING G400 set-up (driver, 3-wood and two hybrids) and PING iBlade irons.



A move that paid dividends for Potter this week was his change of putter, putting a centre-shafted Odyssey White Hot #2 model in the bag.

It had been in his bag on a previous occasion and, after this win, it’s likely to hang around for a bit longer this time.

Ted Potter Jr – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G400 (9˚)

3-wood: PING G400 (14.5˚)

Hybrids: PING G400 (19˚ & 22˚)

Irons (4-9): PING iBlade; (PW): PING Glide 2.0

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 (54˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot #2

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV