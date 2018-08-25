The best hybrids you can buy RIGHT NOW!

One of the most popular and fast-growing equipment categories over the last decade or so has been hybrids.

Call them whatever you like - hybrids, rescues, utilities, etc - these clubs help bridge the gap between long irons and woods seamlessly, and have proven popular both at grassroots level as well as on the worldwide professional tours.



Over the next few pages, we run the rule over the best hybrids out there to buy right now from some of the game's biggest brand names.



So, if you're in the market for one, you've absolutely come to the right place.

Click the 'Next' button below to get started.

