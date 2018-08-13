search
HomeGearThe inspiration for the TaylorMade US PGA staff bags is absolute class

Gear

The inspiration for the TaylorMade US PGA staff bags is absolute class

By Michael McEwan12 August, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade bags Bags Staff Bags US PGA Championship PGA of America Bellerive Major Championships Gear
Taylor Made Us Pga Bag 1

You’ve got to hand it to the good people at TaylorMade.

Major after major, they produce bespoke staff bags that not only catch the eye but perfectly capture the spirit of the championship they’ve been made for.

The bags used to carry the tools of their players at this week’s US PGA Championship at Bellerive have been no different in that respect.

• WITB - Take a peek inside the US PGA bags of DJ, JT and Rory

• Tiger Woods really wants this rookie to make the US Ryder Cup team

The stunning navy and gold ‘Major Edition Staff Bag’ – as seen on the shoulders of the caddies for the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day – feature a very subtle but hugely classy tribute to some of the lesser-known players in the field and their contemporaries.

Club professionals

Within the lining of each pocket on the bag, there are over 2,000 different names – each one belonging to a TaylorMade PGA professional in the USA. Those names are printed on top of a silver lining, which is meant to represent the Wanamaker Trophy, the prize given to the winner of the US PGA Championship.

Taylor Made Us Pga Bag 2
Taylor Made Us Pga Bag 3

TaylorMade graphic designer Dennis Kenney explained: “This is the most exciting and fun element of this bag design. It's a way to connect the wider TaylorMade family and help to emphasise the value that we place in our club professionals.

Taylor Made Us Pga Bag 4

• Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA Championship

• US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

"A lot of our prior staff bags tie into the history of the host course, but this bag is more about who we are as a company and the people representing us at golf courses across the country. And at the same time, we're also paying tribute to the last major of the year. With that overall look and feel, you immediately get the connection that this bag belongs at the PGA Championship. We kept it simple and kept it clean while still telling some compelling stories through the design of the bag."

Pics: taylormadegolf.com

