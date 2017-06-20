The irons that won the US Open for Brooks Koepka

Many factors contributed to Brooks Koepka’s emphatic US Open victory at Erin Hills on Sunday – but none more so than the irons he used.



Koepka had Mizuno JPX900 Tour irons in his bag and they proved a vital asset throughout the week. His ball-striking was phenomenal as he topped the greens in regulation (GIR) stats for the week.

The American hit 62 out of 72 greens for an impressive 86.11% strike rate – a number unheard of at a US Open – as he raced to a four-shot victory on 16-under-par, which equalled Rory McIlroy’s US Open record of the lowest winning score in relation to par.

Mizuno had already been enjoying an incredible season out on the world’s tours before the US Open at Erin Hills.

At the start of the week, eight players had Mizuno irons in the bag, with just Chris Wood, Jhonattan Vegas and 2009 US Open champion, Lucas Glover, contracted to do so.



Read more - Mizuno JPX900 metals unleashed



GolfWRX.com believes Mizuno’s popularity is growing in 2017 and that it is the most played iron brand by players without equipment contracts.

The JPX900 Tour used by Koepka forms part of the 2017 JPX900 Series, which also includes the JPX900 Forged and JPX900 Hot Metal. The irons are Grain Flow Forged from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel, creating the purest, most solid-feeling iron in Mizuno history.

“The JPX900 Tour is a really surprising iron”, says Chris Voshall, senior club engineer at Mizuno. “Feel wise, it’s a genuine throwback Mizuno – incredibly pure at impact. But the straighter lines and reinforced framework are very current, giving the JPX900 Tour a really playable look and the ability to perform on off-centre strikes.”

All golfers can play the exact same irons as the US Open champion this season, with all-new Mizuno clubs custom-built and dispatched within five days.

For further information on the new JPX900 Series plus Mizuno’s full range of golf equipment, apparel and accessories, visit: golf.mizunoeurope.com.