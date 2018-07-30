Richard McEvoy claimed his maiden European Tour titles at the Porsche European Open at the weekend, on his 285th tour start.



The 39-year-old journeyman’s closing round of 73 was enough to finish one shot clear of the chasing pack.



McEvoy, a six-time School graduate, had won on the Challenge Tour at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge the week prior to this career defining victory and the Englishman seems to be in the form of his life.

McEvoy is currently without a full equipment contract and chooses to play a mixed set of clubs.



His accuracy off the tee and when approaching the greens were perhaps the strongest aspects of his game at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg. Using his TaylorMade M4 driver and fairway wood he found the fairway 67.3% of the time, finishing sixth in the driving accuracy stats for the week.

McEvoy has chosen to stick with Titleist’s 716 CB irons, which are now three years old, instead of switching into the newer 718 model. He averaged 72.2% of Greens in Regulation for the week.



He also has two of Titleist’s latest Vokey SM7 wedges in the bag and trusts the performance of the Titleist Pro V1x.

Richard McEvoy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5˚)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5˚)

Hybrid: TaylorMade M3 (21˚)

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚) Titleist Vokey Prototype (60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Tour-S