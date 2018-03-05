There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearThe new Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons

Gear

The new Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons

By David Cunninghame05 March, 2018
Cobra Golf Irons New Gear
Cobra Forged

Cobra Golf’s cutting-edge KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver the feel and precision of a tour iron and are also available in either Variable or ONE Length designs. 

By utilizing a dynamic combination of cutting-edge face, finish and feel technologies, these irons have been engineered to provide the ideal balance of form, function, distance and feel. 

Cobra Forged Tec 1

As is the case with all of Cobra’s 2018 equipment, these irons feature the innovative COBRA CONNECT System, providing tour level analytics that help you gain insight into your game so you can make smarter, data-driven decisions and improve faster. 

Read more -> Cobra releases first full 'smart' set of clubs

Also, when you purchase a 7-piece set of these irons you will also receive additional Arccos 360 screw-in sensors to round out your 14-club set, ensuring a fully connected experience.

Cobra Forged Tec 3

Highlighting the new technologies in these irons is an all-new Forged 4140 Stainless Steel face that is thinner and stronger to provide improved deflection and increased ball speed across the face. 

In addition, the all new Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) utilizes a 100% carbon fibre medallion that damps vibrations to provide a softer, yet more solid feel during impact. 

Read more -> Cobra Golf KING wedges now in Black & ONE Length

The striking new Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) Matte Finish boasts an incredibly durable satin black finish, reducing glare and providing extreme wear resistance while maintaining the look and feel of a classic forged iron. 

Cobra Forged Tec 4

Ensuring maximum playability, high-density Tungsten weights are strategically placed on the heel and toe of the clubhead to lower and centre CG for improved forgiveness and precision. 

Better players are going to love the combination of soft feel, tour-level precision and maximum playability.

- Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf

“Better players are going to love the combination of soft feel, tour-level precision and maximum playability that the KING Forged TEC Black irons provide,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.

He continued, “with some incredible new innovations, these irons will allow golfers to get dialed-in for more greens-in-regulation and better scoring, while maintaining their sleek look round-after-round.”

Cobra Forged Tec 2

The KING Forged TEC Black ONE Length irons offer an added dimension of consistency, as Cobra engineers have manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron, allowing for one simple, repeatable swing throughout the set. 

This is primarily achieved through Progressive Tungsten sole weights in the mid and long irons to deliver matching 7-iron head weights for each iron in the set. In addition, lie angles have been adjusted to optimize ball flight in a ONE Length set configuration.

Read more -> Cobra's F8 drivers are changing the face of golf

The long irons have a more upright lie angle, while the short irons and wedges have a slightly flatter lie angle delivering more consistent trajectory and ball flights.  

Finally, an after-market True Temper AMT Tour White steel shaft, which has been powder coated black to match the finish of the matte black iron head, promotes higher launch and more speed with the long irons, while the heavier shaft weights in the short irons and wedges promote more accuracy and control.

Cobra KING Forged TEC Black and KING Forged TEC Black ONE Length irons    

Available: April 6
Price: £799 (5-GW)
cobragolf.co.uk
@cobragolf

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Phil Mickelson adamant of reaching PGA Tour milestone
Phil Mickelson

By Martin Inglis

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Michelle Wie

By bunkered.co.uk

Oh dear! Phil Mickelson mistakes WGC-Mexico leader Sharma for reporter
Phil Mickelson

By Michael McEwan

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below