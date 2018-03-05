The new Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons

Cobra Golf’s cutting-edge KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver the feel and precision of a tour iron and are also available in either Variable or ONE Length designs.



By utilizing a dynamic combination of cutting-edge face, finish and feel technologies, these irons have been engineered to provide the ideal balance of form, function, distance and feel.

As is the case with all of Cobra’s 2018 equipment, these irons feature the innovative COBRA CONNECT System, providing tour level analytics that help you gain insight into your game so you can make smarter, data-driven decisions and improve faster.

Also, when you purchase a 7-piece set of these irons you will also receive additional Arccos 360 screw-in sensors to round out your 14-club set, ensuring a fully connected experience.

Highlighting the new technologies in these irons is an all-new Forged 4140 Stainless Steel face that is thinner and stronger to provide improved deflection and increased ball speed across the face.

In addition, the all new Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) utilizes a 100% carbon fibre medallion that damps vibrations to provide a softer, yet more solid feel during impact.

The striking new Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) Matte Finish boasts an incredibly durable satin black finish, reducing glare and providing extreme wear resistance while maintaining the look and feel of a classic forged iron.

Ensuring maximum playability, high-density Tungsten weights are strategically placed on the heel and toe of the clubhead to lower and centre CG for improved forgiveness and precision.

- Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf

“Better players are going to love the combination of soft feel, tour-level precision and maximum playability that the KING Forged TEC Black irons provide,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.

He continued, “with some incredible new innovations, these irons will allow golfers to get dialed-in for more greens-in-regulation and better scoring, while maintaining their sleek look round-after-round.”

The KING Forged TEC Black ONE Length irons offer an added dimension of consistency, as Cobra engineers have manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron, allowing for one simple, repeatable swing throughout the set.

This is primarily achieved through Progressive Tungsten sole weights in the mid and long irons to deliver matching 7-iron head weights for each iron in the set. In addition, lie angles have been adjusted to optimize ball flight in a ONE Length set configuration.

The long irons have a more upright lie angle, while the short irons and wedges have a slightly flatter lie angle delivering more consistent trajectory and ball flights.



Finally, an after-market True Temper AMT Tour White steel shaft, which has been powder coated black to match the finish of the matte black iron head, promotes higher launch and more speed with the long irons, while the heavier shaft weights in the short irons and wedges promote more accuracy and control.

Cobra KING Forged TEC Black and KING Forged TEC Black ONE Length irons

Available: April 6

Price: £799 (5-GW)

cobragolf.co.uk

@cobragolf