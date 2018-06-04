Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGearThe ONE LENGTH irons Bryson DeChambeau used to win the Memorial

Gear

The ONE LENGTH irons Bryson DeChambeau used to win the Memorial

By bunkered.co.uk04 June, 2018
Bryson DeChambeau Cobra-Puma Golf Cobra One Length Memorial Tournament PGA Tour WITB
Bryson De Chambeau Irons

By now, most people will be aware that Bryson DeChambeau is, for lack of a better word, unique.

A self-styled ‘golf scientist’, the 24-year-old Californian – who won the Memorial Tournament last night to secure his second PGA Tour title – does things his own way.

In a world of baseball caps, he wears a flat cap. He’s also tried side-saddle putting. And then there are his clubs. His distinctive, novel clubs.

Signed to Cobra-Puma Golf, DeChambeau uses a set of single-length irons and wedges. Each one is cut to exactly the same length – 37.5 inches – and they all have the same lie and bounce angle. The only thing different about them is their lofts.

RELATED - Everything you need to know about Bryson DeChambeau

This, says DeChambeau, allows him to put exactly the same swing on every single iron shot without having to make any subtle compensations.

RELATED - Bryson DeChambeau has given his clubs some rather wacky names

It’s certainly different but with two wins to his name in less than 12 months – he also claimedthe 2017 John Deere Classic - who’s to argue with it?

Bryson Dechambeau Memorial Win

Bryson DeChambeau: What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5˚, Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

3-wood: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

5-wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4 and 5 iron), Cobra King One Length (6-PW) (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50˚), Cobra King WideLow Grind (55˚, 60˚) (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)

Putter: SIK tour prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Cobra-Puma Golf

Related Articles - Cobra One Length

Related Articles - Memorial Tournament

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - WITB

Golf News

Ariya Jutanugarn captures US Women's Open title
Bryson DeChambeau 'disappointed' by scrutiny
Phil Mickelson & Rory McIlroy issue warnings to USGA
Incredible new putting facility to open in London this month
Paige Spiranac teams-up with grip brand to tackle cyberbullying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Dennis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow