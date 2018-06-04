The ONE LENGTH irons Bryson DeChambeau used to win the Memorial

By now, most people will be aware that Bryson DeChambeau is, for lack of a better word, unique.



A self-styled ‘golf scientist’, the 24-year-old Californian – who won the Memorial Tournament last night to secure his second PGA Tour title – does things his own way.

In a world of baseball caps, he wears a flat cap. He’s also tried side-saddle putting. And then there are his clubs. His distinctive, novel clubs.

Signed to Cobra-Puma Golf, DeChambeau uses a set of single-length irons and wedges. Each one is cut to exactly the same length – 37.5 inches – and they all have the same lie and bounce angle. The only thing different about them is their lofts.

RELATED - Everything you need to know about Bryson DeChambeau

This, says DeChambeau, allows him to put exactly the same swing on every single iron shot without having to make any subtle compensations.

RELATED - Bryson DeChambeau has given his clubs some rather wacky names



It’s certainly different but with two wins to his name in less than 12 months – he also claimedthe 2017 John Deere Classic - who’s to argue with it?

Bryson DeChambeau: What’s in the bag



Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5˚, Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

3-wood: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

5-wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85 grams 6.5-flex shaft)

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4 and 5 iron), Cobra King One Length (6-PW) (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50˚), Cobra King WideLow Grind (55˚, 60˚) (True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)

Putter: SIK tour prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X