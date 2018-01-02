The Science of TaylorMade RIBCOR technology

RIBCOR technology adds to TaylorMade’s industry-leading iron innovations, helping to unlock an unprecedented combination of distance, control, feel, and accuracy.



Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director of Iron Creation at TaylorMade explains to us the inspiration behind RIBCOR technology.

When the clubhead of an iron strikes a ball, only a certain percentage of the energy is imparted back into the ball, as reflected by the measured COR of that head. Any flexing of the head that is not directly located at the impact point on the face is lost energy. By strategically stiffening the structure of the iron head, RIBCOR technology greatly reduces energy loss, especially on mishits.

RIBCOR technology works in conjunction with Face Slots to stiffen the area outside the scorelines while retaining flexibility and COR in the area inside the Face Slots.



When these proprietary TaylorMade technologies are implemented simultaneously, the performance benefits are amplified. The outer structure of the iron remains stiff, while the face remains free to flex during impact, enhancing energy transfer that leads to increased ball speed.

By efficiently focusing impact energy directly back to the ball, off-centre hits see higher ball speeds, more carry distance and improved dispersion. RIBCOR technology also allows for placement of additional mass in the heel and toe areas of the head, resulting in significantly higher moment of inertia (MOI) than the corresponding 2017 irons. This combination of benefits provides irons with RIBCOR technology a substantial increase in overall forgiveness.



RIBCOR also works in tandem with the multi-material damping badges featured in both the M3 and M4 irons to help reduce undesirable vibrations during impact for greatly improved sounds and feel.



Available: February 16

Price: M4 Steel £749, M4 Graphite £849, M3 Steel £849, M3 Graphite £1,049

More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk

Twitter:@TaylorMadeTour