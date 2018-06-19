The US Open was an exceptional week for Titleist. Here's why...

In a week in which Titleist celebrated its historic run as the most trusted ball at the US Open for 70 consecutive years, the Pro V1 family did not disappoint.



Brooks Koepka successfully defended his major title using the Titleist Pro V1x and joining the champion in his choice of golf ball were 68% of the field – more than five times the nearest competitor – including four of the top five finishers.

Koepka’s winning performance marked the 21st victory for a Titleist golf ball player in the 2017/18 season – more than twice the nearest competitor with eight.

The victory also marked the fifth consecutive men’s major win for a Titleist golf ball, dating back to Koepka’s 2017 US Open win.

Continuing its supremacy as the brand of choice in a number of equipment categories on the PGA Tour, Titleist was also the No.1 choice in hybrids, irons, and wedges.

Impressively, in the week Titleist’s new TS2 and TS3 prototype drivers were placed on the USGA's Conforming Driver List, 17 of the 35 Titleist drivers (2nd in category count) in play, were either of the new TS2 or TS3 models.

Seven players carried the new TS2, including Ben An (9.5˚) and Bill Haas (9.5˚), while ten players trusted the new TS3, including Justin Thomas (9.5˚), Rafa Cabrera Bello (9.5˚) and Jimmy Walker (8.5˚).



Koepka’s US Open victory takes Titleist’s 2018 worldwide win count to 104 (70%), compared to 16 (11%) for the nearest competitor.

An overwhelming majority of players teeing up a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x at the event takes the brand’s 2018 worldwide ball count to 13,545 (73%), compared to 1,842 (10%) for the nearest competitor.



