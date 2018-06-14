These limited edition Titleist balls are a 'must have'

Titleist, the No.1 ball in golf, is celebrating its 70th consecutive year as the golf ball of choice at second men’s major of the year with the release of Limited Edition US Open packaging Pro V1 and Pro V1x.



In honour of this incredible streak, the brand is giving golfers the opportunity to purchase Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls.



Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “Our incredible streak at the US Open is testament to the quality and performance of Titleist golf balls and the trust that is placed in Pro V1 and Pro V1x amongst the world’s best players when it matters most.

“We are delighted to mark the continuation of this remarkable success story by introducing our Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x in Limited Edition US Open packaging, providing our amateur loyalists with the opportunity to celebrate with us on one of the biggest weekends of the year so far.”

Special Play #70 Pro V1 and Pro V1x in Limited Edition US Open Packaging are now available from participating Titleist accounts across the UK and Ireland priced at £52.

To find out more, log-on to titleist.co.uk