This PowaKaddy offer is way too good to miss!

Gear

This PowaKaddy offer is way too good to miss!

By David Cunninghame08 November, 2018
PowaKaddy has launched an exciting cart bag promotion for winter, offering you a free cart bag when purchasing any new PowaKaddy lithium trolley.

Running until midnight on December 24, 2018, every golfer who buys a PowaKaddy lithium trolley will be entitled to a free PowaKaddy Cart Bag worth up to £229.99.

You can choose from any of the brand’s current electric trolleys, including the award-winning Freeway range, the revolutionary FW7s GPS and the Ultra Compact C2i model.

• Why the PowaKaddy Compact C2i is every car owner's dream

• PowaKaddy launch first trolley with fully integrated GPS

Those who purchase an FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW7s GPS or Compact C2i lithium trolley can choose a free PowaKaddy Dri Edition or Premium Cart Bag.

Those of you opting for the FW5s will receive a choice of the Premium Cart Bag or Deluxe Bag with an accessory, while those who purchase the popular, entry-level FW3s will receive a Lite Cart Bag.

Bag Promo Bag Images Winter 2018

The four bag models that feature in the winter promotion all offer a wide range of features and benefits.

The top of the range Dri Edition bag weighs just 2kg and has a super-lightweight Nylon fabric boasting four-times the waterproof performance most other models on the market. The high-tech, 10,000mm waterproof fabric provides 100% protection against the winter elements.

• PowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

The Premium Edition Bag is constructed from lightweight vinyl and PU materials and offers an impressive range of features, whilst the Deluxe bag offers a sleeker option with 14 full-length dividers and plenty of storage. 

Finally, the Lite Edition is the perfect lightweight solution, and features 14 dividers, seven storage pockets and PowaKaddy’s unique lift handle for easy handling.

