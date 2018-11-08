This PowaKaddy offer is way too good to miss!

PowaKaddy has launched an exciting cart bag promotion for winter, offering you a free cart bag when purchasing any new PowaKaddy lithium trolley.



Running until midnight on December 24, 2018, every golfer who buys a PowaKaddy lithium trolley will be entitled to a free PowaKaddy Cart Bag worth up to £229.99.

You can choose from any of the brand’s current electric trolleys, including the award-winning Freeway range, the revolutionary FW7s GPS and the Ultra Compact C2i model.



Those who purchase an FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW7s GPS or Compact C2i lithium trolley can choose a free PowaKaddy Dri Edition or Premium Cart Bag.

Those of you opting for the FW5s will receive a choice of the Premium Cart Bag or Deluxe Bag with an accessory, while those who purchase the popular, entry-level FW3s will receive a Lite Cart Bag.

The four bag models that feature in the winter promotion all offer a wide range of features and benefits.

The top of the range Dri Edition bag weighs just 2kg and has a super-lightweight Nylon fabric boasting four-times the waterproof performance most other models on the market. The high-tech, 10,000mm waterproof fabric provides 100% protection against the winter elements.



The Premium Edition Bag is constructed from lightweight vinyl and PU materials and offers an impressive range of features, whilst the Deluxe bag offers a sleeker option with 14 full-length dividers and plenty of storage.



Finally, the Lite Edition is the perfect lightweight solution, and features 14 dividers, seven storage pockets and PowaKaddy’s unique lift handle for easy handling.