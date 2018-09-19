search
This putter played a BIG part in Ashun Wu's KLM Open win

Gear

This putter played a BIG part in Ashun Wu’s KLM Open win

By bunkered.co.uk17 September, 2018
WITB Ashun Wu KLM Open European Tour Odyssey Callaway Srixon TaylorMade Cleveland
Ashun Wu

As the age old saying goes, drive for show, putt for dough.

That was never more evident at the KLM Open, as Ashun Wu saw off Chris Wood by a single stroke to notch his third European Tour win and become the most successful Chinese player in the tour’s history.

• The clubs that got Justin Rose to world No.1

Wu averaged 272 yards off the tee, which was 58th in the field, and hit 62% of fairways which, again, wasn’t anywhere close to the top in that category at 37th.

However, it was on the greens where Wu showed his mettle. Armed with an Odyssey White Hot XG #7 model, the 33-year-old ranked third in the field for Putts per GIR (1.63), while he was also tied third in the field for Birdies or Better (22) and Bogeys or Worse (6).

• We bet you've never heard of the putter brand Bryson DeChambeau uses

Without an equipment contract, Wu’s bag is very much mixed, with a variety of Callaway, TaylorMade, Srixon and Cleveland gear.

Here’s the rundown of his bag in full.

Ashun Wu – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9˚) 3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (15˚)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18˚) Utility iron: Callaway X Forged (21˚)

Irons (4-PW): Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland RTX (54˚ & 58˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

