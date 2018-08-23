"Tiger is thorough when it comes to testing new products"

It’s one thing creating incredible equipment – it’s another getting it into the hands of the world’s best golfers.



We sat down with TaylorMade’s Vice President of Global Product Creation, Brian Bazzel, to talk to him about fitting the game’s best players.



* * *

Which of TaylorMade’s tour pros go really in-depth into the fitting process

Before the beginning of this year I would have said Justin Rose but he’s now got stiff competition from Tiger. Tiger is probably the most thorough professional I have ever seen in terms of testing new products. Rory is also in the running. Between the three of them it is fairly close.

What is it like to fit each of them?

It is a little bit different with each person. Rosey is very analytical and likes to use the launch monitor and really get to grips with the new technology in the clubheads. He is a grinder and will grind over every little detail.

Rory is not afraid to hit balls and will take whatever length of time it takes to give every option available to him a proper test. He is very thorough in the way he goes about putting a new club into the bag. When he first came to TaylorMade, he spent a half-day just hitting balls and testing new products. It was insane.

Working with Tiger, it is his attention to detail that is simply astounding. If something isn’t sitting quite right or isn’t exactly how he wants it to look then he’ll point it out almost right away. He is a savant when it comes to golf clubs.

All three are a little different as you might imagine but each of them are unwavering in their process of testing new clubs.

Are there any players at the opposite end of the spectrum?

We have a few players that you could put pretty much anything in their hands and they’ll do pretty well with it.

DJ [Dustin Johnson] is a freak of nature and hits absolutely everything great. We still dial him in of course and have a good idea of the kind of heads to put in his hands. He is so naturally talented though that it makes our lives as product designers and the fitters lives incredibly easy.

How long does a typical fitting process last?

I’ll be present for the initial fitting sessions and they tend to last around about an hour or two. They will then have a couple of follow up sessions with our fitting team and Keith Sbarbaro [VP of Tour Operations] in order to hone in on the perfect set up.



How does the process differ for the average golfer?



Professional golfers are already pretty dialled in. There are not many variables, as we already have a good idea of their specs, shaft type and general preferences.

When you are fitting an amateur we are discovering all of this at once. With the pros we are often refining and make slight improvements. An amateur that receives a fitting for our products on the other hand is likely to see considerable gains. It is an absolute must if you want to get the most out of your golf clubs.

