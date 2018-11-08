search
HomeGearTitleist 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls make PGA tour debut

Gear

Titleist 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls make PGA tour debut

By David Cunninghame02 November, 2018
Titleist 2019 Prototype Golf Ball

At this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, the latest iteration of the #1 Ball in Golf has been tested and put into play by several of the pros teeing it up in the event.

This marks the tour debut for the next generation Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, available to players for the first time to play in competition.

Over the practice rounds at TPC Summerlin, members of the Titleist Golf Ball R&D team were busy testing these final Pro V1 and Pro V1x prototypes with players and fitting them into the model that helps them play their best.

Over the years, Titleist's tour seeding and validation process for new Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls has been held biennially at the PGA Tour's Las Vegas stop, with players arriving to their lockers to find the prototypes in their signature white boxes and sleeves.

It was at TPC Summerlin in 2000 that the original Pro V1 prototype was first introduced with 47 players immediately making the switch, including eventual winner Billy Andrade, a historic shift in equipment usage for a single tour event.

This process, which also signals the near conclusion of Titleist's rigorous two-year golf ball development cycle, continues to be a critical step in providing golfers with the best performing golf balls in the game.

2019 Proto

Earning final validation from the best players in the world ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance, consistency and quality excellence.

Stay tuned to titleist.co.uk and Titleist's social channels over the coming weeks and months for updates on the tour seeding and validation process as it continues on the PGA Tour and across the worldwide professional tours.

If you want the chance to test out Titleist’s latest golf balls before they hit shelves in the future, sign up and become a member of Team Titleist. 

