Titleist 718 AP1 review

Gear

Titleist 718 AP1 review

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 AP1 Irons Review 718 irons
2017 08 11 09 45 20

Titleist’s 718 has been built for maximum distance and maximum forgiveness. This game improvement iron delivers incredible performance but with a Titleist look and feel.

Using some of the game's most advanced game improvement technology, Titleist have been able to produce an iron that is easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

A new progressive construction from hollow-body in the long irons to undercut cavity in the mid and short irons provides the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually designed iron.

Despite being a game improvement iron, you wouldn’t really know it when looking down at address. It is definitely one of the leaner game improvement irons on the market today but still manages to fill you with the confidence to launch it.

Ap1 Address

Thin, fast, unsupported face inserts generate explosive ball speed for more distance, and the hollow-body long irons, inspired by R&D’s development of the Titleist Concept C16 iron models, maximize carry distance on longer shots into the green.

When receiving a fitting for the 718 products I tested the AP1 on a trackman and, I know this may sound odd, but the big problem for me was that they were flying too far. They feel incredibly hot off the face and carry for miles. If you are looking for extra distance and a lot of stopping power coming into the greens then the AP1 is the one for you.

Read more-> New AP3 model bolsters Titleist's distance iron offering

Ap1 Address 2

High-density tungsten weighting produces a lower CG for higher launch and helps to produce higher ball speeds across the face for more consistent distance on off-centre hits.

You’ll be hard pressed to find an iron as forgiving as the AP1, and although the lofts are stronger throughout the set, thanks to the Tungsten weighting and precision CG placement you will still see the ideal trajectory for each individual iron.

The AP1s are not my irons of choice. I don’t need the added forgiveness and distance they offer but was seriously impressed by them. Where they really stand out for me is in the looks and feel department. For an iron that offers so much performance is still retains a goof level of feel and behind the ball they are both sleek and confidence inspiring.

Available: September 29
Price: Steel - £115 per iron, Graphite - £140 per iron 
More info:titleist.co.uk 
Twitter:@TitleistEurope 

Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
The correct shoulder angle at address
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Tighten your dispersion
