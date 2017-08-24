There are no results available.
Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

Gear

Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 irons Irons Review
2017 08 11 09 02 55 1

Titleist has held the distinguished reputation for producing some of the game’s finest tour irons for decades. The new 718 range builds on this reputation, delivering modern tour irons, packed with technology to deliver unrivalled performance and feel.

We were first treated to images of these stunning irons back in June when Titleist began their tour validation process. Since then they have been used to claim two major championships and several other victories worldwide.

Read more-> Titleist introduce new 718 iron lineup

AP2

Since its introduction in 2008, the AP2 has been massively popular with both pros and amateurs alike. Originally it was not intended to be a tour iron, but immediately the pros loved the performance and feel of the AP2. The AP2 is currently the most played iron on the PGA Tour and across worldwide professional tours.

The new AP2 is the most forgiving to date. Precise perimeter weighting and a unique co-forged construction, pioneered by Titleist’s R&D team, as well as new high-density tungsten caps co-forged into the perimeter result in a high MOI for maximum forgiveness.

718 Ap2 Explode 1

Thanks to these new tungsten caps, the 718 AP2 is almost as forgiving as the 714 AP1. That means you are now getting what would be categorised as serious game improvement performance from 4 years ago, in a tour style iron today.

The 718 retains the Tour-preferred profile, looks sound and pure forged feel of past models feel and features a refined leading edge for more efficient turf interaction and consistent contact.

One of the biggest improvements for me however, is the aesthetics. I think this new version looks incredibly modern and clean. I love the finish and detailing on the back of the iron, and clearly I'm not alone in thinking this.

718 Cb 6I

CB

This high tech blade construction delivers tour-proven performance in a sleek, cavity back profile, providing precision shot control with added forgiveness.

Packed with high-density tungsten, an average of 74.8 grams is precisely placed in the heel and toe in the long and mid irons to create higher ball speeds across the face for more consistent distance on off-centre hits.

Cb Address

New tungsten caps co-forged into the perimeter further increase MOI for
maximum forgiveness without the loss of workability or shot control. Thanks to these new tungsten caps, the 718 CB is more forgiving than the 716 AP2.

I’ve always been a big fan of the CB. The classic look, thin topline and great feel make it a big winner for me. I was really impressed with just how easy they were to hit, especially with the long irons and delivered the penetrating ball flight I like to see

Read more -> New AP3 model bolsters Titleist’s distance irons offering

718 Mb 6I

MB

Described by Steve Pelisek, President, Titleist golf clubs, as "a solid hunk of steel, the traditional muscle back." The new 718 MB is one for the tradiotnalists and those desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel.

Weight has been optimally positioned behind the sweet spot to provide pure, forged feel on every shot. Each MB iron is forged from a single billet of carbon steel for the purist look, sound and feel.

Mb Address

Whilst attending the launch event for the 718 range I received a custom fitting session. After testing out each of the six models from the range I eventually opted for the unrivalled feel and precision of the MB in the short irons and the CB in the mid to long irons owing to their added level of forgiveness.

Around 75% of golfers on the PGA Tour now use a mixed set and you can expect to see that number rise.  Take the time and get custom fitted, find out what combo set is right for you and you won’t regret it.

Available: September 29
Price: Steel - £150 per iron, Graphite -  £175 per iron
More info:titleist.co.uk 
Twitter:@TitleistEurope

