Gear

Titleist 718 AP3 review

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 irons 718 AP3 Review
2017 08 10 18 11 37

Described as the player’s distance iron, the new AP3 combines the looks and feel of the AP2 with the performance of the AP1.

The innovative hollow blade design features high-speed face technology to produce the longest, fastest Titleist player’s iron ever. PGA Tour veteran Jason Bohn described the new AP3 as “a career-extender,” owing to the added performance they offer in a 'better player's' package.

“AP3 truly represents the best of both worlds,” said Josh Talge, vice president of marketing, Titleist golf clubs. Adding, “We’re giving you the distance and forgiveness of a game improvement iron packed into the look and feel of a player’s iron.”

The AP3 was inspired by the development of Titleist Concept C16 irons, which taught their R&D team how to engineer breakthrough distance and forgiveness into a player preferred, smaller footprint.

Down at address it looks very similar to the AP2 in the mid and short irons and will be a big hit for golfers looking for increased distance and forgiveness, but in a ‘better player’s’ shape.

Ap1 Address

The forgivness that the AP3's high MOI design offers is due to the tungsten weighting, placed low and in the toe of the long and mid irons, producing higher ball speeds across the face, providing the off-centre distance performance of a game improvement iron.

For an iron that delivers such a great level of feel it was really surprising to see just how forgiving it was, especially when using the long irons. They also have me a very strong ball flight. This is largely thanks to the unique hollow-blade construction, combined with a thin, unsupported L-Face insert that launches the ball long and high with shot-stopping spin, even on longer shots.

2017 08 10 18 11 07

The AP3 is a great addition to Titleist’s iron range. It meets the demand from golfers looking for a player’s distance iron perfectly. If you have played with, or like the AP1 or AP2, then you could easily fit into the AP3, and I wholeheartedly suggest you test these brilliant irons out for yourself

Available: September 29
Price: Steel - £150 per iron, Graphite - £175 per iron 
More info:titleist.co.uk 
Twitter:@TitleistEurope 

