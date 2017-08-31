There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTitleist 818 hybrids unveiled

Gear

Titleist 818 hybrids unveiled

By David Cunninghame31 August, 2017
Titleist 818 hybrids Hybrids New Gear
818 Titleist Hybrids

The new Titleist 818 hybrids, launched today, incorporate tour-proven Titleist driver technology to create the longest, most accurate, most adjustable Titleist hybrids ever.

The new 818H1 and 818H2 models utilise proprietary Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver longer distance with a more playable trajectory and the most precise shot-shape customisation.

Arc 2

If Active Recoil Channel 2.0 sounds familiar that's because it is technology that was first incorporated into the 917 range of fairway woods. It helps to generate faster ball speeds across the face through its improved channel design and flexing polymer insert. This, in turn, produces a significant advantage in distance.

Read more - Titleist 818 hybrids review

818 H1 Adjustability

Titleist has incorporated SureFit CG technology into the 818 hybrids, which combines with the adjustable SureFit Hosel to provide the ultimate in precision fitting and maximum shot-shape customisation for every player.

What does this mean? It's simple. By adjusting the 16-setting hosel, you can set loft and lie independently, while SureFit CG provides precise customisation through a highly efficient interchangeable weight system, optimising spin for a more consistent trajectory and tighter shot dispersion.

Read more - Titleist 718 AP3 review

H1 Face

The 818 hybrids are available in two different head options that provide distinct performance benefits. 

The H1 is designed for golfers who have a 'sweeping' delivery into the ball and prefer the look of a fairway wood. The larger profile provides a higher launch, effortless distance and tremendous forgiveness.

The H2, meanwhile, is designed for golfers who have a 'steeper' action into impact and who prefer the look of an iron. The compact, square-toed profile delivers a penetrating launch with precise distance and iron-like control.

Both models feature the same liquid slate finish as the 917 range of metal woods.

Watch - Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB

H2 Sole

Josh Talge, vice president of marketing for Titleist golf clubs, said: “We define hybrids as scoring clubs, not rescue clubs. That’s how our R&D group has been designing these clubs for years, and it’s the reason Titleist has become the clear No.1 hybrid on the PGA Tour.

“The amount of technology we’ve engineered into 818 is unprecedented for the hybrid category and will give golfers at every level the confidence to take dead aim from distances they never have before.”

Available September 29
Price £255
More infotitleist.co.uk
Twitter @TitleistEurope

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Former world No.4 battling to save PGA Tour status
Hunter Mahan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Craig Watson steps down as GB&I Walker Cup captain
Craig Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey
Shell Houston Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below