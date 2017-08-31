Titleist 818 hybrids unveiled

The new Titleist 818 hybrids, launched today, incorporate tour-proven Titleist driver technology to create the longest, most accurate, most adjustable Titleist hybrids ever.



The new 818H1 and 818H2 models utilise proprietary Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver longer distance with a more playable trajectory and the most precise shot-shape customisation.



If Active Recoil Channel 2.0 sounds familiar that's because it is technology that was first incorporated into the 917 range of fairway woods. It helps to generate faster ball speeds across the face through its improved channel design and flexing polymer insert. This, in turn, produces a significant advantage in distance.



Titleist has incorporated SureFit CG technology into the 818 hybrids, which combines with the adjustable SureFit Hosel to provide the ultimate in precision fitting and maximum shot-shape customisation for every player.



What does this mean? It's simple. By adjusting the 16-setting hosel, you can set loft and lie independently, while SureFit CG provides precise customisation through a highly efficient interchangeable weight system, optimising spin for a more consistent trajectory and tighter shot dispersion.



The 818 hybrids are available in two different head options that provide distinct performance benefits.



The H1 is designed for golfers who have a 'sweeping' delivery into the ball and prefer the look of a fairway wood. The larger profile provides a higher launch, effortless distance and tremendous forgiveness.

The H2, meanwhile, is designed for golfers who have a 'steeper' action into impact and who prefer the look of an iron. The compact, square-toed profile delivers a penetrating launch with precise distance and iron-like control.



Both models feature the same liquid slate finish as the 917 range of metal woods.



Josh Talge, vice president of marketing for Titleist golf clubs, said: “We define hybrids as scoring clubs, not rescue clubs. That’s how our R&D group has been designing these clubs for years, and it’s the reason Titleist has become the clear No.1 hybrid on the PGA Tour.

“The amount of technology we’ve engineered into 818 is unprecedented for the hybrid category and will give golfers at every level the confidence to take dead aim from distances they never have before.”

Available September 29

Price £255

More infotitleist.co.uk

Twitter @TitleistEurope