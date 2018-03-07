There are no results available.
Titleist announces 2018 cart bag line

By David Cunninghame07 March, 2018
The new Titleist 2018 cart bag collection has been carefully designed with a particular focus on the performance requirements of all golfers.

The new collection, on sale now, combines proprietary engineering with premium materials to deliver the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality.

The collection is Titleist’s most innovative cart bag range to date, packed with technology and brand-new features. Each bag features a forward-facing pocket design for easy access.

The StaDry Deluxe, and StaDry Lightweight cart bags, featuring Titleist’s patented StaDry waterproof technology, deliver easy access and maximum storage whilst the Club 14 and Lightweight Club 14 are made from premium materials for added durability.

StaDry Deluxe (£285)

Delivering complete performance using Titleist’s StaDry materials and seam-sealed waterproof zippers, this bag provides protection in all conditions. It is available in three different colour options, has seven pockets and weighs 2.9 Kg.

StaDry Lightweight (£245)

Boasting the same performance features as StaDry Deluxe in a more compact structure, the Lightweight model is 500 grams lighter, weighing in at 2.4 Kg, has six pockets and also comes in three colour options.

Club 14 (£220)

A slim design that maintains maximum storage capacity with a 14-way top-cuff to deliver easy access. There are nine pockets in total, with abrasion-resistant materials and magnetic valuables pockets that offer durability and security. It weighs 2.8 Kg and comes in three different colours. 

Lightweight Club 14 (£185)

Weighing in at 2.4 Kg, this bag provides the same performance benefits as the Club 14 in a slightly smaller and lighter frame. It also comes with two additional colour options and eight pockets for easy storage.

Available: Now
titleist.co.uk
@TitleistEurope

