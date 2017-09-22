Titleist DT TruSoft review

Titleist have just released their new and improved DT TruSoft, their softest ever golf ball. I got my hands on these low compression balls and put them to the test out on the course.



Let’s get the stared with the tech chat. The R&D team at Titleist have reengineered the new DT TruSoft with a larger, low compression core and proprietary soft cover technology to deliver longer distance with incredibly soft feel on all shots, plus increased short game spin for stopping power on the green.

If you want all the tech details then follow this link ->

Titleist introduce new DT TruSoft

My average swing speed with the driver is around the 110mph mark, which means the DT TruSoft is not tailored towards my game. If you swing at around 95mph or below then you are in the category of golfers that will see the true benefits of this incredibly soft, low compression ball. Nevertheless here are my thoughts.

When redesigning the DT TruSoft, Titleist wanted to ensure that not only would this latest version retain the same great level of feel as its predecessor, but also improve upon it. Off the tee and with my irons it felt incredibly soft off the clubface. This is thanks to the new, larger, low compression TruTouch Core.



Read more -> Titleist 718 AP1 review



The new core has also been designed to generate less spin for remarkable distance. It is great to see that the added bonus of increased distance hasn’t come at the expense of the soft feel.

I was also really impressed by the feel around the greens and impressive level of check and grab this surlyn cover ball offered. Titleist says the new TruFlex cover is the reason behind this very soft feel around the greens and the improved short game performance.



It won’t give you the same kind of feedback and grab that the premium Pro V1 or Pro V1x will, but compared to other balls in the DT TruSoft’s category, it is without a doubt one of the best around the greens.

The ball also performed really well in the windy conditions I tested it in. Its advanced aerodynamic dimple design meant that into the breeze it gave a penetrating flight and also held its line well in the strong crosswinds.

The new DT TruSoft is a fantastic option for those with mid to low swing speeds that are looking for added distance, but with impressive short game control and a fantastic of soft feel. At only £23 per dozen they certainly don’t break the bank and you won’t feel quite so disappointed if you happen to fire one OB.



Available: October 2

Price: £23 per dozen

More info:titleist.co.uk

Twitter:@TitleistEurope