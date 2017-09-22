There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTitleist DT TruSoft review

Gear

Titleist DT TruSoft review

By David Cunninghame22 September, 2017
Titleist DT TruSoft Balls Review
Dt

Titleist have just released their new and improved DT TruSoft, their softest ever golf ball. I got my hands on these low compression balls and put them to the test out on the course.

Let’s get the stared with the tech chat. The R&D team at Titleist have reengineered the new DT TruSoft with a larger, low compression core and proprietary soft cover technology to deliver longer distance with incredibly soft feel on all shots, plus increased short game spin for stopping power on the green.

If you want all the tech details then follow this link ->
Titleist introduce new DT TruSoft

Dsc 0971

My average swing speed with the driver is around the 110mph mark, which means the DT TruSoft is not tailored towards my game. If you swing at around 95mph or below then you are in the category of golfers that will see the true benefits of this incredibly soft, low compression ball. Nevertheless here are my thoughts.

Dt Tru Soft Nameplate

When redesigning the DT TruSoft, Titleist wanted to ensure that not only would this latest version retain the same great level of feel as its predecessor, but also improve upon it. Off the tee and with my irons it felt incredibly soft off the clubface. This is thanks to the new, larger, low compression TruTouch Core.

Read more -> Titleist 718 AP1 review

The new core has also been designed to generate less spin for remarkable distance.  It is great to see that the added bonus of increased distance hasn’t come at the expense of the soft feel.

Dt Core

I was also really impressed by the feel around the greens and impressive level of check and grab this surlyn cover ball offered. Titleist says the new TruFlex cover is the reason behind this very soft feel around the greens and the improved short game performance.

It won’t give you the same kind of feedback and grab that the premium Pro V1 or Pro V1x will, but compared to other balls in the DT TruSoft’s category, it is without a doubt one of the best around the greens.

Dt Tru Soft Side Stamp Yellow

The ball also performed really well in the windy conditions I tested it in. Its advanced aerodynamic dimple design meant that into the breeze it gave a penetrating flight and also held its line well in the strong crosswinds.

The new DT TruSoft is a fantastic option for those with mid to low swing speeds that are looking for added distance, but with impressive short game control and a fantastic of soft feel. At only £23 per dozen they certainly don’t break the bank and you won’t feel quite so disappointed if you happen to fire one OB.

Available: October 2
Price: £23 per dozen
More info:titleist.co.uk
Twitter:@TitleistEurope

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record
Guinness World Record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below