HomeGearTitleist extends incredible streak at US PGA

Gear

Titleist extends incredible streak at US PGA

By bunkered.co.uk14 August, 2018
Titleist Pro V1X

Titleist continued its unprecedented major run by extending its winning streak to seven straight wins at the US PGA Championship.

Using a Titleist Pro V1x, Brooks Koepka secured his second major win of the year and, in doing so, became only the fifth player to win the US Open and US PGA Championship in the same year.

• Take a look at the clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the US PGA

• US PGA champ Brooks Koepka driven on by 'haters'

Titleist was the No.1 ball at Bellerive with 101 of the 156-man field - including three of the players that finished in a tie for fourth or better - placing their trust in the performance of the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, over five times its nearest competitor with 18 (12%), and more than all other brands combined.

Titleist Ts Drivers

The victory also marked Titleist’s third PGA Championship win in a row, its 28th victory of the season on the PGA Tour, 142nd worldwide win (over six times its nearest competitors), and a clean sweep for Titleist in the 2018 majors, with every winner putting their trust in the No.1 ball in golf.

• Did the ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off?

• Is world No.1 Dustin Johnson a 'major' under-performer? The numbers suggest so...

Titleist also dominated many other equipment categories at the US PGA, with more players relying on its products than any other brand when it came to hybrids (28%), irons (25%), wedges (43%) and putters (34%).

In addition, there were 28 Titleist drivers (pictured above) in play, including 22 new TS Prototype models (nine TS2 models and 13 TS3 models).

