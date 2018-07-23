search
Titleist extends proud streak at The Open

Gear

Titleist extends proud streak at The Open

By bunkered.co.uk21 July, 2018
Titleist has continued its “major domination” at The 147th Open at Carnoustie, with more of the world’s top golfers using one of the brand’s balls than any of its competitors. 

The No.1 ball at golf’s oldest major since records began, 70% of the field are relying on a Titleist ball. That’s more than six times the next nearest brand. 

Continuing a fine run of form in majors, a win on Sunday would make it four Open victories in-a-row and six consecutive wins for a Titleist golf ball in golf’s big four events, dating back to the 2017 US Open.

The dominance shown at The Open in a field of 156 players is being replicated on worldwide professional tours in the 2018 season. Coming into this week at Carnoustie, Titleist led the way with 16,382 players placing their trust in the performance and consistency of Pro V1 and Pro V1x – more than seven times its nearest competitor. 

Titleist Balls

The No.1 ball in golf has also amassed 125 wins across the major worldwide tours so far this season, including all majors on the men’s and ladies’ calendars, helped by a hot streak of five consecutive wins recently across both the European and PGA Tours.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, commented: “The momentum we have had this year has been fantastic and our counts have been some of the biggest we have seen in some time. 

“As golf’s oldest and arguably most-coveted major, we are hugely proud of the trust that’s been placed in Titleist once again at The Open and across all major tours, pointing towards what is likely to be a record-breaking year for us.”

