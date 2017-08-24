There are no results available.
Titleist introduce new 718 iron lineup

Gear

Titleist introduce new 718 iron lineup

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2017
Titleist 718 irons Irons New Gear
718 Range

The new 718 irons range from Titleist consists of six individual models, including the all-new AP3. Each model has been precisely engineered to meet the performance requirements of players at every level of the game.

The lineup can be split into two categories. The distance irons comprises the AP3, T-MB and AP1, while the AP2, CB and MB make up the tour irons.

Read more -> New AP3 model bolsters Titleist’s distance irons offering

Tour Irons

718 Tour irons

Following their debut on the European and PGA Tours in late June, Titleist 718 irons are now being played by some of the game’s best players, across the worldwide professional tours.

Rafa Cabrero Bello was first to claim victory using the 718 irons, playing the classic MB muscle back en route to his victory at the Scottish Open. Jordan Spieth followed him, putting in play a T-MB 3-iron at the Open Championship and unforgettably using it to get off the range on Sunday. Justin Thomas made back-to-back Major wins for the new 718 irons with his victory at the PGA Championship, using the new MB model.

718 Ap2 6I

AP2

The most played iron model on the PGA Tour, the new AP2 improves upon the technology and performance that have made AP2 the gold standard of modern tour irons.

The co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability with consistent distance and forgiveness, packaged in a tour validated profile that delivers pure forged feel.

718 Ap2 Explode 1

A thinner forged body and face insert, constructed of high-strength spring steel, increases launch and ball speed for more distance, while an improved CG progression, with a lower and more centred CG in the long irons, improves speed performance on off-centre hits for precise distance control on every swing.

Forgiveness and stability are delivered through precise perimeter weighting, with an average of 57.4 grams of high-density tungsten placed in the heel and toe of the long and mid irons. New high-density tungsten caps co-forged into the perimeter further increase MOI for maximum forgiveness.

The new AP2 retains the Tour-preferred profile of pervious generations but features a refined leading edge for more efficient turf interaction and consistent contact.

Watch -> Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons

718 Cb 6I

CB

This high tech blade construction delivers tour-proven performance in a sleek, cavity back profile, providing precision shot control with added forgiveness.

Packed with high-density tungsten, an average of 74.8 grams is precisely placed in the heel and toe in the long and mid irons, this creates higher ball speeds across the face for more consistent distance on off-centre hits.

Read more -> Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

New tungsten caps co-forged into the perimeter further increase MOI for maximum forgiveness without the loss of workability or shot control at the CB’s constant, tour-preferred blade length.

718 Mb 6I

MB

A classic muscle back designed for today’s game, the new 718 MB is the modern choice for those players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel.

Weight has been optimally positioned behind the sweet spot to provide pure, forged feel on every shot. Each MB iron is forged from a single billet of carbon steel for the purist look, sound and feel.

Available: September 29
Price: Steel - £150 per iron, Graphite - £175 per iron 
More info:titleist.co.uk 
Twitter:@TitleistEurope

