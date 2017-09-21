There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTitleist introduces new DT TruSoft

Gear

Titleist introduces new DT TruSoft

By David Cunninghame21 September, 2017
Titleist Balls DT TruSoft New Gear
Dt Trusoft

Titleist has today unveiled the new DT TruSoft, its 'softest golf ball ever' and which now delivers 'best-in-class'
performance with even longer distance.

The brand’s R&D team set out to create a ball that would give the same incredible soft compression feel as the original DT TruSoft but with increased distance and short game spin.

Dt Tru Soft Sidestamp

So, what do you need to know?

For starters, the re-engineered TruTouch Core is larger and features a lower compression to help generate low spin off the clubface for amazing distance on all shots, while the advanced aerodynamic dimple design has been optimised to provide a consistent, piercing flight.

Read more - Titleist introduces new 718 irons

Dt Core

The new TruFlex cover, meanwhile, utilises proprietary Titleist technology to deliver incredibly soft feel around the green, improved stopping power and short game performance.

Michael Mahoney, the VP of Titleist golf ball marketing, said: “We’re meeting more and more golfers who believe you have to sacrifice distance in order to play a softer-feeling ball. That’s certainly true for many of the lower compression products in the market right now – but not DT TruSoft.

Our R&D team has discovered how to provide even more distance without impacting the remarkably soft feel that golfers tell us they love

- Michael Mahoney, vice president, Titleist golf ball marketing

“Our R&D team has discovered how to provide even more distance without impacting the remarkably soft feel that golfers tell us they love about this product.”

The new DT TruSoft will be available in the UK from October 2 in both white and 'optic yellow' colour options.

Available October 2
Price £23 per dozen
More info   titleist.co.uk
Twitter  @TitleistEurope

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Fairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment
Fairmont St Andrews

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW 'Huge talent' Jon Rahm has shot at FedEx Cup history
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record
Guinness World Record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below