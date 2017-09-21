Titleist introduces new DT TruSoft

Titleist has today unveiled the new DT TruSoft, its 'softest golf ball ever' and which now delivers 'best-in-class'

performance with even longer distance.



The brand’s R&D team set out to create a ball that would give the same incredible soft compression feel as the original DT TruSoft but with increased distance and short game spin.

So, what do you need to know?



For starters, the re-engineered TruTouch Core is larger and features a lower compression to help generate low spin off the clubface for amazing distance on all shots, while the advanced aerodynamic dimple design has been optimised to provide a consistent, piercing flight.



The new TruFlex cover, meanwhile, utilises proprietary Titleist technology to deliver incredibly soft feel around the green, improved stopping power and short game performance.



Michael Mahoney, the VP of Titleist golf ball marketing, said: “We’re meeting more and more golfers who believe you have to sacrifice distance in order to play a softer-feeling ball. That’s certainly true for many of the lower compression products in the market right now – but not DT TruSoft.

“Our R&D team has discovered how to provide even more distance without impacting the remarkably soft feel that golfers tell us they love about this product.”

The new DT TruSoft will be available in the UK from October 2 in both white and 'optic yellow' colour options.



Available October 2

Price £23 per dozen

More info titleist.co.uk

Twitter @TitleistEurope