Titleist introduces all-new AVX golf balls

By David Cunninghame23 April, 2018
After a four-month trial period in selected States in the USA, Titleist has announced the worldwide introduction of its brand new AVX golf ball.

The breakthrough performance of Titleist AVX – a new high performance golf ball providing remarkable distance and exceptionally soft feel through proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies – will now be available to golfers everywhere.

A comprehensive test market conducted in Arizona, California and Florida from October 2017 to January 2018 resulted in the resounding validation of AVX, particularly among golfers who prioritise distance and extremely soft feel. AVX will offer the same level of tour technology and performance as the Pro V1 and Pro V1x offerings, but will offer the softest feel out of the three and also the lowest level of spin.

In order to meet the market’s demand, Titleist has accelerated its precision manufacturing of AVX at Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, also home to the industry-leading Pro V1 and Pro V1x models. From July 2 2018, Titleist AVX will be available in golf shops across the UK and Ireland in both white and high-optic yellow.

Featuring a proprietary multi-component construction, AVX delivers remarkable distance, a penetrating flight, very low long game and iron spin, exceptionally soft feel and premium scoring control through new technologies.

Its innovative high speed, low compression core technology results in a powerful engine to drive remarkable distance with exceptionally soft feel, while the invention of a new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance.

A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight on all shots.

Finally, the proprietary GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D team to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long lasting durability.

Golfers have spoken loud and clear about the performance of AVX.

- Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing

“Golfers have spoken loud and clear about the performance of AVX. While our R&D team is constantly exploring new golf ball technologies, only a limited number of prototypes ever make it past the initial machine and player testing phases. AVX stood out from the beginning,” explained Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.

He continued, “Ultimately, it was important to let golfers decide whether this golf ball had a place in our line and the results of our test market were emphatic. Many golfers were waiting for a product like AVX – our lowest flying, lowest spinning and softest feeling high performance golf ball – to help them play their best.”

Available: July 2
Price: £52
titleist.co.uk
@TitleistEurope

