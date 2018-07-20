Titleist unveils stunning new Scotty Cameron Concept X putters

The Concept X is a premium offering of two experimental prototypes produced in highly limited quantities for players seeking the highest level of putter performance.

The new Concept X models – CX-01 and CX-02 – are designed to deliver the ultimate putting experience, blending the visual characteristics of a Newport 2 with the playability of a mallet through boundary-pushing design techniques and technologies.

Each model features high-MOI producing “wings” for added stability and forgiveness, plus new dual-zone vibration dampening technology for precisely tuned sound and feel.

The Concept X putters are distinguished by their innovative neck configurations, while an anti-glare Stealth Grey finish highlights the industrial design-inspired aesthetics of Concept X.

“Concept X is for the player who wants the feel and performance of a Tour-proven blade style putter, but wants to benefit from the latest technology to achieve more forgiveness,” explained Scotty. “What’s unique about these putters is that they’re fast looking and high-tech. But by making them wider, they’re more forgiving.

“Our new four-way sole balancing is designed into these models along with two new innovative neck configurations, the ‘Nuckle’ and the ‘Joint Neck’, and enhanced vibration dampening chambers for better sound and feel - it’s all in there. Concept X truly is a prototype that’s come to life.”

The precisely tuned sound and feel of these putters come courtesy of new dual-zone vibration dampening chambers. Separated each by a band of stainless steel, this new technology is integrated into the face-sole construction.

The mid-milled aluminium face, anodised in bright dip black, is connected via internal screws that perfectly compress the vibration dampening material for a soft, solid sound and feel. Additionally, the sole zone’s anodised and engraved plate contains additional vibration dampening material, allowing for weight to be redistributed back and out toward the wings, increasing MOI and overall balance.

The Concept X’s unique design aesthetics help to deliver its high MOI properties.

The wing shape design allows for weight to be strategically moved toward the perimeter and as far back and out as possible, increasing MOI and forgiveness.

The Concept X’s glare-reducing Stealth Grey finish complements the bright dip black anodised face inlay and sole plate components, while several engravings and the familiar three-dot milled pattern have been left unpainted in their raw, finish in keeping with the “prototype” feel of the Concept X models.

Available: September 28 (select Titleist retailers)

Price: £545