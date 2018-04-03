There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTitleist loyalty rewarded promotion revealed

Gear

Titleist loyalty rewarded promotion revealed

By David Cunninghame03 April, 2018
Titleist Pro V1 Pro V1x Balls
Titleist Pro V1 Pro V1X

Titleist is reaffirming support for dedicated golfers across the UK & Ireland by rolling-out its Loyalty Rewarded promotion once again in 2018.

The highly popular scheme will offer golfers who purchase three dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls, one dozen free. All balls purchased will include a personalised message of the golfer’s choice as well as either their preferred standard (1-4, 5-8) or Special Play Number, (including 00 and 1-99).

Titleists Loyalty Rewarded Promotion Returns For 2018

Loyalty Rewarded has been designed to give loyal brand fans the chance to stock up on a season’s supply of golf balls at reduced cost and to thank them for continuing to choose the performance benefits of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, used for more PGA and European Tour victories than any other golf ball in history.

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x continue to be the overwhelmingly most-played balls on the world’s major tours, with 74% of professionals worldwide trusting their unrivalled performance. Notable Titleist Golf Ball Loyalists include 3-time Major Champion, Jordan Spieth; Major Champion and 8-time PGA Tour winner, Justin Thomas, and 2017 Race to Dubai Champion, Tommy Fleetwood.

By arming themselves with the same industry-leading golf ball model, in either Pro V1 or Pro V1x, for their year of play, we’re helping golfers play their best.

- Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “With Loyalty Rewarded, we wanted to devise an initiative that provides a valuable incentive and reward to the most loyal Pro V1 players. Not only will the consumer receive exceptional value for money, but by arming themselves with the same industry-leading golf ball model, in either Pro V1 or Pro V1x, for their year of play, we’re helping golfers play their best.”

The Loyalty Rewarded promotion is now live with Titleist Golf Ball Partners, with the last date for purchases being 30th April. A maximum of one dozen will be offered free per customer.

To find out more go to titleist.co.uk

Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?

Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more. 

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Pro V1

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Balls

-

Golf News

Tiger Woods confirms he IS a 'walking miracle'
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

What is kickpoint in a golf shaft?
FYI

By David Cunninghame

Fred Couples speaks of 'unreal' Tiger Woods
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

What Sergio Garcia will serve at the Champions Dinner has been revealed
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Pimento Cheese vs Egg Salad - which is better?
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below