Titleist Players 4Up StaDry sets new standard in stylish stand bags

Looking for a lightweight, waterproof stand bag that oozes style and sophistication? Look no further than the new Titleist Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag.



Designed with an emphasis on meeting the demands of the dedicated golfer, the Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag features golfer-validated performance and quality through advanced stand bag engineering and materials.

It combines proprietary engineering with premium materials to deliver the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality.

With a premium on comfort and all-year-round usability, it is fully equipped to endure all playing conditions.

The durable StaDry construction and seam-sealed zippers ensure complete waterproof guarantee, whilst its ultra-lightweight design and premium cushioning foam straps make it a comfortable carry.

It’s also available in two classy colour combinations: black/white/red or navy.

Not quite your thing? Then consider one of the two other options in the range.



The Players 4 Stand Bag provides a combination of comfort and structure with its proprietary convertible strap system and premium cushioning foam, and is a available in five colour combinations.



The Players 14 Stand Bag, meanwhile, offers storage and organisation. The double apparel pocket allows for preparation for all conditions, and the 14-way top cuff offers unmatched organisation. It’s available in two colour combinations.

Available: Now

RRP: £230 (Players 4Up StaDry); £165 (Players 4 Stand Bag); £230 (Players 14 Stand Bag)

titleist.co.uk