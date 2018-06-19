search
Titleist Players 4Up StaDry sets new standard in stylish stand bags

Gear

Titleist Players 4Up StaDry sets new standard in stylish stand bags

By David Cunninghame17 June, 2018
Titleist 4UP StaDry bag Golf Bags Stand Bags
Titleist Sta Dry 4 Up Bag

Looking for a lightweight, waterproof stand bag that oozes style and sophistication? Look no further than the new Titleist Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag.

Designed with an emphasis on meeting the demands of the dedicated golfer, the Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag features golfer-validated performance and quality through advanced stand bag engineering and materials.

It combines proprietary engineering with premium materials to deliver the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality.

Titleist Sta Dry 4 Up Bag Top

With a premium on comfort and all-year-round usability, it is fully equipped to endure all playing conditions.

Titleist Sta Dry 4 Up Bag Spine

The durable StaDry construction and seam-sealed zippers ensure complete waterproof guarantee, whilst its ultra-lightweight design and premium cushioning foam straps make it a comfortable carry.

MORE - Got a trolley? Check out the 2018 Titleist cart bag line-up

Titleist Sta Dry 4 Up Bag Full Length

It’s also available in two classy colour combinations: black/white/red or navy.

Titleist Sta Dry 4 Up Bag Navy

Not quite your thing? Then consider one of the two other options in the range.

MORE - Meet the new Titleist ball that is set to transform the golf ball market

The Players 4 Stand Bag provides a combination of comfort and structure with its proprietary convertible strap system and premium cushioning foam, and is a available in five colour combinations.

MORE - Have you seen the brand new Titleist TS drivers yet?

The Players 14 Stand Bag, meanwhile, offers storage and organisation. The double apparel pocket allows for preparation for all conditions, and the 14-way top cuff offers unmatched organisation. It’s available in two colour combinations.

Available: Now

RRP: £230 (Players 4Up StaDry); £165 (Players 4 Stand Bag); £230 (Players 14 Stand Bag)

titleist.co.uk

WATCH - Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges... REVIEWED!

