Gear

Titleist remains the ball of choice at the Open

By David Cunninghame21 July, 2017
Titleist Pro V1 Pro V1x
Titleist The 1 Ball In Golf Celebrates Continued Major Success As The Most Trusted Golf Ball At The 146Th Open Championship

Titleist has once again claimed the top spot in the official ball count at this year's 146th Open Championship.

Of the 156-strong field, 103 players (66%) are relying upon the performance of either the latest Pro V1 or Pro V1x. This mirrors the impressive counts seen every week across worldwide professional tours. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, Titleist has continued to lead the way with 15,081 players placing their trust in the feel and consistency of a Titleist golf ball.

Getty Images 819298314

After shooting a phenomenal opening round 65 using Titleist’s latest Pro V1x, Jordan Spieth found himself in a tie for the lead.

Spieth first got his hands on the new Pro V1x towards the end of last year when Titleist began carrying out their tour validation process.

“I put new Pro V1x in play in Australia and in the first week we won,” explained Spieth following his victory at the Australian open in November of last year.

He added: “What I noticed immediately was the improved flight. It held its line in the crosswinds better.”

Read more -> Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x upgraded for 2017

Getty Images 819411064

Titleist golf balls have claimed more victories than any other brand this year, amassing 111 wins worldwide, including at the recent U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Championships.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said. “it is fantastic to see more and more of the world’s best players switching to Titleist and relying upon the control and consistency offered by the Pro V1 family.”

He continued, “Winning this week’s Major count, Titleist has once again emphasised its status as the most trusted ball in golf, with more of the best golfers in the world teeing up a Titleist at the 2017 Open Championship than any other brand.”

