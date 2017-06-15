Titleist to offer lucky number ball stamping

Do you have a lucky number? Do you think having that number on your ball could translate to some more luck on the course? Well, you’re in… luck!



After Titleist’s successful introduction as part of the company’s loyalty rewarded promotion, the No.1 ball in golf’s special play number is being rolled out as a stock and custom option at retailers across the UK.

The Special Play Number promotion initially landed for golfers who purchased three dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x balls and were awarded one dozen free.

On all of the balls purchased, golfers could then choose their own number to feature including 00 and all digits from 1-99, allowing them to play a ball with a significant number to them.

Outperforming expectations, special play numbers accounted for 40% of all orders placed during the loyalty rewarded promotion. Michael Creighton, Titleist golf ball manager, said: “The addition of special play numbers as part of the loyalty rewarded promotion was extremely popular with Pro V1 and Pro V1x players.

“Launching special play numbers as a stock option for consumers means more of our golf ball loyalists will be able to choose a personally-significant play number and stand out within their fourball.”

Titleist special play numbers

Price: £55 per dozen

Available: Now

Numbers: 00, 1-99

More info:titleist.co.uk

Twitter:@TitleistEurope