Gear

Titleist Tour Soft ball: First Look

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 January, 2018
Titleist Balls
Titleist Tour Soft1

Titleist has released an all-new ball category for 2018: the Tour Soft.

As you can probably guess by the name, the Titleist Tour Soft is for golfers demanding improved feel with it the softest-feeling golf ball in its category.

The Tour Soft’s innovative design combines the largest core ever engineered into a Titleist ball with ultra-thin cover technology, providing responsive feel and very fast speed for commanding distance and excellent short game performance.

A new spherically-tiled 342 dimple design has also been added, delivering a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

Titleist Tour Soft

“We knew based on breakthroughs being made in R&D that there was an opportunity to deliver a brand new high-performance golf ball that would lead the category in terms of soft compression feel,” said Michael Mahoney, vice-president of Titleist golf ball marketing.

“Ultimately, because of our exhaustive and iterative prototyping process, we were able to deliver everything we wanted in Tour Soft – and more. It’s not only the softest ball in the category, it’s better and longer than Chrome Soft, TP5 and Tour B RXS.”

Titleist Velocity1

Titleist Velocity

Released alongside the Tour Soft is the updated Titleist Velocity line which, for the first time, features high-visibility colour options alongside standard white. They are VISI-White, Velocity Orange and Velocity Pink.

The 2018 Velocity has been re-engineered with a softer high-speed core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver extremely low spin and fast ball speed off the tee for increased distance.

Velocity’s advanced aerodynamics, with its spherically-tiled 328 dimple design, helps produce a high flight on all shots to enhance distance and help golfers stop the ball closer to the hole.

Titleist Velocity

The VISI-White features an orange side-stamp and will be available in double-digit play numbers (00, 22, 77, 99) which were selected based on their popularity among members of Team Titleist.

Titleist Tour Soft & Titleist Velocity balls

Available: February 1, 2018
Price: Tour-Soft - £32 per dozen; Velocity - £26 per dozen
titleist.co.uk
@TitleistEurope

