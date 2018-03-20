Titleist Tour Soft balls review

A brand new ball from Titleist, the Tour Soft is the result of the continuous work and breakthrough technologies discovered by Titleist’s golf ball engineers.



The origin of this ball can be traced to a massive survey of all Team Titleist members who fit into this category of ball. Titleist wanted to know what those players look for in a ball, including everything from performance to price.



The standout response from most of these golfers was the desire for soft feel. The Tour Soft has been designed to meet this desire, while also delivering all round performance from tee to green.

First a quick summary of the technology that has brought this ball to life.

The Tour Soft’s innovative design combines the largest core ever engineered into a Titleist golf ball, with ultra-thin cover technology.

In developing Tour Soft’s core, the Titleist Golf Ball R&D and Operations teams were challenged to surpass previously accepted core size limitations in order to produce a golf ball that feels better and is longer, or as long, as the competition.



A new ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover made with TCU Process Technology generates advanced short game control. Innovations in the manufacturing process at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in Massachusetts allowed engineers to uniformly mould the extremely thin, very soft cover formulation – made from a proprietary blend of four different materials – across the surface.

The Tour Soft's spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design has been engineered to deliver a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

First things first, the Tour Soft feels soft. Its super large core makes it incredibly easy to compress and is the reason why it feels so soft, even on partial shots.

For me, it really came into its own on long iron shots. This is where the soft feel particularly stood out. Not only that, the penetrating trajectory it offered suited my eye perfectly and helped me feel in complete control of my ball flight.



Around the greens, the soft feel is again up there with the best, while the ultra thin surlyn cover offers a more than respectable level of greenside control and spin. Although it does not provide the same shot stopping control as the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, you can expect a decent amount grab on short wedge shots.

Another notable feature is the level of durability. Although the cover is extremely thin and very soft, it holds up well throughout the round and is definitely one of the most durable options in this category of golf ball.



Lastly, one of the Tour Soft’s biggest selling points will, of course, be its competitive price tag. At £32 per dozen, it will certainly appeal to the more price sensitive golfer out there who is looking to play a super soft feeling Titleist ball that delivers exceptional performance from tee to green.

Titleist Tour Soft

Available: Now

Price: £32 per dozen

titleist.co.uk

@TitleistEurope