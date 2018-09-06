Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project

Titleist set out with a completely new mission when creating its latest TS metalwoods.



This mission – the ‘Titleist Speed Project’ – was to strip the driver back to its bare bones and vital essence, only to then build it back up to be faster, longer and better in every possible way. The Titleist R&D team was challenged to focus on driving ball speed and, in the end, the TS2 and TS3 emerged.



The TS (Titleist Speed) drivers have proved to be incredibly popular since they first burst onto the scene at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Seventeen decided to put the new drivers into their bags, with eight only getting their hands on the driver that Monday.



For so many pros to put a new driver in the bag, with limited time for testing, during one of the most important weeks of their year, really is quite the endorsement for the performance the TS2 and TS3 deliver.

The performance and speed that the new TS drivers deliver come courtesy of the new Titleist Speed Chassis, which comprises four key technological innovations.

First off, we have a new streamlined head shape that has been designed to reduce drag by up to 20%. This helps to boost your clubhead speed and your distance.

We also have the thinnest titanium crown ever seen in a Titleist driver. The thickness has been reduced down to just 0.4mm (20% thinner than the 917 drivers), which has allowed the engineers at Titleist to shift weight lower and deeper in the head to help promote the ideal launch characteristics.

The face is also the thinnest and fastest ever on a Titleist driver. The variable thickness design delivers faster ball speeds, increased forgiveness and is so thin that the score lines had to be lasered on instead of etched into the face like prior generations. It also helps to save about six grams of weight.

The weight savings of the crown and face have been re-located to give both drivers a low and deep CG. This optimised weight distribution leads to higher launch and lower spin, the recipe for more distance. Not only that, the resulting MOI is up to 12% higher than 917, creating a powerful combination of speed and stability.

It is not just one thing with the TS drivers, it is everything. Every detail has been poured over and improved to help deliver more speed and greater performance.



The different head models offer two distinct ways to more speed, with the TS2 delivering straight speed and the TS3 offering specialised speed.

The TS drivers’ stock shaft line-up features four new aftermarket models, developed by the game’s top shaft manufacturers using insights from Titleist’s industry-best motion capture and consumer testing. Each of these shafts will be making their debut in the TS drivers. Moderate swing speed players will also benefit from Mitsubishi’s new Straight Flight Weighting (SFW) technology, which promotes straight flight in the two lightweight shaft options.

“From start to finish, the TS Project was about driving ball speed and unlocking a level of performance that golfers simply couldn’t ignore,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing

“In order to do that, we knew we had to look at things differently. We challenged ourselves to deconstruct the driver and then literally build it back up, piece by piece, to be faster, longer and better in every way possible. We know performance is the story that golfers care about. From the ball speed and distance gains we’re seeing both on tour and with amateur golfers, it’s clear that TS metals deliver a new level of Titleist Speed.”

Available: September 28

Price: £499

Shafts: Kuro Kage Black Dual Core 50, TENSEI AV Series Blue 55, HZRDUS Smoke Black 60, Even Flow T1100 White 65

Loft options: (Titleist TS2) 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 11.5° (Titleist TS3) 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°