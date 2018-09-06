Titleist TS Fairway Woods: First Look!

Like their big-headed brothers, the new Titleist TS fairway metals, born from the insights and technical breakthroughs of the Titleist Speed Project, are designed to drive faster ball speeds with higher launch, lower spin and increased MOI for more distance and game-changing forgiveness.



The Titleist Speed Chassis in both of the TS fairways is largely the same as in the drivers, with the only distinct difference being the improved ARC 3.0 technology.

One again, we have an ultra-thin crown, a faster face and optimised weight distribution to help boost speed and forgiveness.

The ultra-thin titanium crown is 27% thinner than the prior generation 917 fairways, allowing weight to be shifted lower and deeper in the clubheads.

The thinner, faster face again helps to free up discretionary weight, boost ball speed off the face and help deliver more forgiveness through the refined VFT (variable face thickness).

The refined crown and face thicknesses create a lower CG for higher launch and lower spin, the recipe for added distance. The resulting MOI is up to 11% higher than 917,creating a powerful combination of speed and stability.

The enhanced Active Recoil Channel (ARC) merges with the Titleist Speed Chassis to launch the ball off the face with higher launch, lower spin and more speed. ARC 3.0 has a taller design than its prior generation, producing even greater face flexibility for a more consistent and increased ball speeds across the face.



While the Speed Chassis obsoleted the need for ARC in the TS drivers, it remained a crucial technology for the TS fairways due to shots being hit off the deck and low on the face.

Again, in similar fashion to the drivers, the two models offer slightly different performance benefits, with the TS2 designed for straight up speed and the TS3 specialised speed thanks to the inclusion of SureFit CG technology.

“The Titleist Speed Project taught us how to unlock the speed and distance in every detail of metalwood design. It’s the culmination of all those little things that get you big results,” said Josh Talge, vice president, Titleist golf club marketing.

“The new TS2 fairway is unlike any fairway we’ve ever made. It is a high-launching, low-spinning distance machine that is unbelievably forgiving and will change the way many players look at a fairway wood with how easy it is to get up in the air. TS3 is also incredibly fast and forgiving and allows those players who like to work the ball or need more shot control to really dial-in their performance.”

Available: September 28

Price: £299

Shafts: Kuro Kage Black Dual Core 55, TENSEI AV Series Blue 65, HZRDUS Smoke Black 70, Even Flow T1100 White 75

Loft options: Titleist TS2 - 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, (21° RH only); Titleist TS3 - 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° (LH 15°, 16.5°)