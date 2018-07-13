Titleist TS2 & TS3 drivers – what the pros have to say

Since Titleist began its tour validation process of the new TS2 and TS3 drivers at the US and French opens, roughly 80% of the brand’s tour staffers have opted to put one of them in the bag.



The tour validation process plays an important role in of all of Titleist’s new hardware releases and so far the new TS range has received enormous praise.



MORE - FIRST LOOK - Check out the brand new Titleist TS drivers!

The process continued at this week’s Scottish Open, where we got some exclusive insights from Rafael Cabrera Bello, Cameron Smith, Matthew Southgate and Titleist’s European Tour fitter, Liam McDougall.

Rafael Cabrera Bello

"I put the new TS3 driver in the bag during the U.S. Open. I tend to hit the ball pretty low off the tee but the TS3 was really helping me improve my launch. My usual miss, which is out of the heel and leaking to the right, is so much better than before," Rafa told bunkered.co.uk.



MORE - All your questions about the Titleist AVX ball - ANSWERED!

He continued, "It is an amazing club and incredibly fast. I’ve gained about 3mph of ball speed, giving me an impressive amount of added carry distance."

Cameron Smith

"The initial testing was really good. I was getting 10 or 15 extra yards through the air without having to change the shaft, so it went straight into the bag as soon as I could get my hands on it," Smith told us.

He added: "That little fairway finder off the tee I like to hit is now going as far as the one I used to try and roast. The one’s I am now trying to hit hard are going miles."



IN PICS - Go behind-the-scenes of Titleist Ball Plant III



"I chose the TS2 because it was spinning a little lower for me and performed better on my mishits. I think both of the TS drivers also look a mile better than my old driver and have a more pleasing sound. They’ve gone back more towards the dull sound of the old 905 drivers, which is something I really like."

Matthew Southgate

"The sound of the TS2 duller, which makes it feel a lot more solid off the face compared to the 917. It didn’t take me long to fall in love with it. I hit about 15 to 20 balls at the French Open with it and I wanted it straight in my bag.

I also love the performance. I’m launching it a bit higher than my previous driver, which is good for me because I naturally hit it quite low.



WATCH - Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test



I went with the TS2 over the TS3 because of the higher launch it gave me. The shape of the head is great and going back to the black finish is something I’m a big fan of. It sits so nicely down behind the ball and straight away I felt so comfortable and confident with it."

Liam McDougall

"So far we have had vast success with the new products. We began the Tour seeding process at the U.S. Open where we had a large number of players put the new drivers in play for the first time. To see so many do so at a major championship is a huge accolade for the TS range.

In Europe we began seeding the products at the French Open, where, at an important Rolex Series event, out of 25 players we had 23 put the new TS drivers in the bag. Le Golf National is also one of the more challenging courses from off the tee, so it just shows the confidence the guys have in these clubs.



MORE - 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron

We have seen improved speed across the board whilst fitting the guys and they love how it looks down behind the ball.

It isn’t only the performance and looks, however, that has impressed. We have had a lot of comments on the improved sound, with one of the players saying it gives ‘a flush sound,’ when you hit it.

With the 917 drivers most of the pros opted for the D2 model but with the TS2 and TS3 we are seeing a fairly even spilt in terms of usage."

To keep up to date with all of the latest news on the new TS drivers from Titleist, sign up to the #TSProject here