Gear

Titleist Velocity balls review

By David Cunninghame03 April, 2018
Titleist Balls Review
Titleist Velocity Review

If you are looking for the golf ball that will help you smash it past your playing partners, this is the one for you.

Velocity has been designed to do one thing above all else: fly for miles. This out-and-out distance ball incorporates new technologies and features to help deliver the longest Titleist golf ball I’ve ever see.

Velocity White Nameplate

The engine of this new ball is Titleist’s fastest-ever core. The softer, high speed LSX core produces fast initial velocity with extremely low spin for incredible distance on all full shots.

Where this added speed is most noticeable is without a doubt whilst using the driver. The combination of a jump in ball speed with the ball's low spin characteristics should help you find another couple of yards off the tee.

The lightning quick core is coupled with a new, faster NaZ+ cover that has also been designed to provide higher ball speed for more distance, while the spherically-tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design optimises aerodynamic performance to produce high and long carries.

Velocity White Dozen Pack Left

This increase in power and distance does come at the expense of greenside control and spin, but the level of stopping power on offer will surprise you. That comes courtesy of the incredibly high launching, high flying, powerful ball flight that Velocity promotes.

Also, with the growing popularity of coloured golf balls over the past 12 months, it is great to see Titleist getting in on the action with three high-visibility colour options. These include VISI-White, Velocity Orange and Velocity Pink.

2018 Velocity 3

Michael Mahoney, VP, Titleist golf ball marketing, said: “Everything we do with Velocity is to generate speed and distance. When we spoke to Velocity golfers at the beginning of the development process, they told us they wanted even more distance, especially off the tee.”

He continued, “our R&D team responded with new core technology and the fastest cover of any Titleist golf ball on the market to give them that added advantage.”

Titleist Velocity golf balls

Available: Now
Price: £26 per dozen
titleist.co.uk
@TitleistEurope

