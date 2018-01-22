Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges: 3 key improvements on SM6

Master Craftsman Bob Vokey and his pioneering R&D team continue to shape the future of wedge design with the introduction of the new Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled 7 wedges.



The new SM7 improves upon the pioneering progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design of its predecessor, the SM6, to help provide all golfers with the tools that will help improve their short games.

Towards the end of last year, we saw a number of pros – including Jordan Spieth – put the SM7s in the bag during the tour seeding process. In fact, SM7 is already the most played wedge on the PGA Tour.

“One thing I know from working with tour players the last 20-plus years is that they won’t put a new wedge in play unless it’s better,” explained Vokey. “Every time we come out with a new one, we have to prove it.”



REVIEWED: Titleist 818 hybrids



REVIEWED: Titleist 718 T-MB irons



“I can’t tell you how many times over the last couple of years players asked me and Aaron [Dill, Vokey Tour Rep] how we were going to make something better than SM6. Based on how quickly guys are switching to SM7, we know we’ve done it.”

The SM7 improves in three key aspects of wedge performance by providing increased shot versatility with expanded fitting options, improved distance and trajectory control thanks to advanced CG placement, and more spin through 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves.

Developed through his collaboration with the world’s best shot makers, Vokey’s six tour-proven sole grinds (F, S, M, K, L and the new D grind) allow golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type, shot-making style and course conditions.

SM7 offers Titleist’s most complete selection of lofts, bounces and grinds ever, with 23 different combinations.



REVIEWED: Titleist 718 AP1 irons



Read more - Titleist introduces new 718 irons line-up



The finely tuned Progressive CG locations help to improve your trajectory and distance control while creating the best-feeling Vokey wedges to date.

Advanced testing of SM6 models showed an opportunity to enhance the CG locations within SM7. The Vokey R&D team pushed the locations even further, higher on the high lofts and lower on the low loft, to produce more consistent performance with noticeably better feel at impact.

Finally, the 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves have been cut at even tighter tolerances to help deliver more spin – up to 100rpm more on average.

A proprietary heat treatment is applied to all Vokey Design SM7 wedges, resulting in longer lasting spin through the life of the wedge.

SM7 is available in three finishes, Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black. The raw Jet Black (above) has been enhanced with black paint fill in the logos and graphics, inspired by requests received on tour by Vokey Tour Rep Aaron Dill.

Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

Available: March 9, 2018

Price: £150

titleist.co.uk

@TitleistEurope