Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges review

The Vokey SM6 wedges were a smash hit thanks to the advanced progressive CG design, plethora of loft, bounce and grind options and, of course, their incredible shelf appeal.



You might be wondering then how Titleist and Bob Vokey have managed to surpass them.

Well, SM7 has upped the game in the three key areas of wedge performance, providing increased shot versatility with expanded fitting options, improved distance and trajectory control thanks to advanced CG placement, and more spin through the 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves.



After hitting only a few shots with the SM7 I knew immediately I wanted them in my bag, but which combination to go for?

As Bob Vokey says, “it’s never one size fits all for wedges,” and that is why there are now more options than ever before from a fitting standpoint. Developed through his collaboration with the world’s best shot makers, Bob’s six sole grinds (F, S, M, K, L and the new D grind) allow golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type, shot making style and course conditions.



I received a fitting for the wedges, thoroughly going through the process to decide which lofts would be best for my distance gapping, and which bounce and sole grind combos would suit my swing and tendencies around the green. SM7 offers an amazing 23 different combinations of lofts, bounces and grinds, something I certainly saw the benefit of.

The new D grind in the 60˚ I’ve been using is a fantastic addition. The high bounce makes it a very forgiving wedge around the greens, while the reshaped sole offers a level of versatility that has previously only been reserved for less forgiving, low bounce designs. It comes as no surprise to me then that the D grind is now one of the most popular on tour.

The finely tuned Progressive CG locations have been refined to improve trajectory and distance control, as well as the feel. Advanced testing of SM6 models showed an opportunity to enhance the CG locations within SM7.



The Vokey R&D team pushed the locations even further, higher on the high lofts and lower on the low lofts, to produce more consistent performance.



I certainly found this to be the case, especially with the lower lofted wedges. Going from my new 50˚ to my pitching wedge I could almost immediately see my distance gapping and ball flight become more precisely aligned.



Not only that, the refined CG placement has also helped to improve the butter soft feel on both full and partial shots.

The 100% inspected Spin Milled grooves have been cut at even tighter tolerances to help deliver more spin, up to 100rpm more on average. Having only tested the SM7 wedges on a handful of occasions it is hard to tell whether the increase in spin I’m seeing is down to the improvements to the Spin Milled technology, or simply the fact the grooves are so fresh.



Thankfully, a proprietary heat treatment is applied to all SM7 wedges to offer longer lasting spin throughout the life of the wedge, so I expect to see the incredible spin last throughout the season.



Finally, with so many options to choose from, my advice is to go and get fitted. I’m already seeing the benefits of a more precise gapping and an increase in versatility, consistency and spin around the greens.

