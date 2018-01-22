Tommy Fleetwood WITB: 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. That seems to be Tommy Fleetwood’s motto after making it back-to-back wins at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.



It’s certainly the case in terms of his fairway woods and irons anyway. That’s because the Englishman is still using Nike gear some 17 months after the brand’s exit from the golf equipment industry.

Fleetwood was previously a Nike staffer but, aside from an apparel and footwear deal with the sporting goods giant, is a free agent.



It’s clear the 27-year-old hasn’t tested anything he feels is good enough to dislodge his Vapor Fly fairway woods, VR Forged & VR Pro irons.



You don’t need new clubs to win golf events ↩️



This is what’s in Tommy Fleetwood’s bag... pic.twitter.com/PpNQmdB8d2 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 22, 2018

What Fleetwood does have in the bag, though, is the new TaylorMade M3 driver. Dustin Johnson won with the M3 driver at the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, while Jon Rahm used the M4 to win the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Fleetwood propelled himself to victory with a six-under-par 30 on the back nine and, for that, he hailed his Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 putter.

“The difference was all in the putts,” he said. “I holed the putts on the back nine, ten, 12, 13, 15, 16 and the up-and-down on 18. I was just in the moment and seeing the shots.”

Take a closer look at the clubs Fleetwood used:

Tommy Fleetwood – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (9.5˚)

3-wood: Nike Vapor Fly (13˚)

5-wood: Nike Vapor Fly (19˚)

Irons (4): Nike VR Forged; (5-9): Nike VR Pro

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48˚, 52˚, 56˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x