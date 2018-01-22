There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTommy Fleetwood WITB: 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Gear

Tommy Fleetwood WITB: 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 January, 2018
WITB Tommy Fleetwood Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
Tommy Fleetwood

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. That seems to be Tommy Fleetwood’s motto after making it back-to-back wins at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

It’s certainly the case in terms of his fairway woods and irons anyway. That’s because the Englishman is still using Nike gear some 17 months after the brand’s exit from the golf equipment industry.

Fleetwood was previously a Nike staffer but, aside from an apparel and footwear deal with the sporting goods giant, is a free agent.

It’s clear the 27-year-old hasn’t tested anything he feels is good enough to dislodge his Vapor Fly fairway woods, VR Forged & VR Pro irons.

Read more - Nike co-founder bluntly explains equipment exit

Read more - What you need to know about Tommy Fleetwood

What Fleetwood does have in the bag, though, is the new TaylorMade M3 driver. Dustin Johnson won with the M3 driver at the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, while Jon Rahm used the M4 to win the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Fleetwood propelled himself to victory with a six-under-par 30 on the back nine and, for that, he hailed his Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 putter.

“The difference was all in the putts,” he said. “I holed the putts on the back nine, ten, 12, 13, 15, 16 and the up-and-down on 18. I was just in the moment and seeing the shots.”

Take a closer look at the clubs Fleetwood used:

Tommy Fleetwood – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (9.5˚)
3-wood: Nike Vapor Fly (13˚)
5-wood: Nike Vapor Fly (19˚)
Irons (4): Nike VR Forged; (5-9): Nike VR Pro
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48˚, 52˚, 56˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Tommy Fleetwood

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Dalmahoy launches new golf-only memberships
Dalmahoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below