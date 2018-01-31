There are no results available.
Tony Finau signs multi-year PING deal

Gear

Tony Finau signs multi-year PING deal

By Bunkered Golf Magazine31 January, 2018
Ping Tony Finau
Tony Finau Ping

PING has announced that Tony Finau has signed multi-year agreement to play the brand’s equipment.

The 28-year-old, winner of the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour with an average driving distance of 328.8 yards, will make his debut as a PING pro at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As part of the agreement, Finau will carry a PING staff bag and play a minimum of 11 PING clubs – similar to the deal Lee Westwood signed earlier this month as he continued his long-term association with the company.

“I’m honoured to become part of the PING team,” said Finau, who put the PING G400 Max driver in play for the first time at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

First look: PING G700 irons

Tony Finau

Read more - PING Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges unveiled

“The family atmosphere, people and core values at the company really spoke to me. I’ve played their equipment for the last year and have gotten to know their tour reps and the engineering team in Phoenix very well in the process.

“I’m most impressed with their passion for designing the best equipment in the game for golfers of all skill levels, and I know that their commitment to properly fitting and building equipment to fit my game will maximise my confidence every time I step on the tee.”

PING president John K. Solheim added: “Tony is very charismatic and has tremendous character. He’s great with the fans and well-respected by his fellow tour players.

“He’s one of the most athletic players on tour and has the overall game to become a consistent winner on tour. We’ve developed a great relationship with him in the last year as he’s looked to play the best equipment available for his game. We believe it’s a great fit for both of us.”

