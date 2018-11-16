With the festive-season fast approaching, Titleist is once again getting into the Christmas spirit by offering free personalisation on the No.1 ball in golf.



The initiative sees Titleist offer golfers the perfect Christmas gift, with the chance to add a custom Christmas greeting to their ball.

The promotion is now live, and orders must be submitted by December 10 to ensure delivery before Christmas day.



Christmas personalisation has been a firm favourite amongst Titleist fans in recent years. It is available in classic black printing and messages can include three lines of 17 characters. What’s more, with a minimum order requirement of just one dozen, it’s the perfect, cost-efficient present for the golfer in your life this festive season.



As well as the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, customers can etch their personal message on any of Titleist’s range of golf balls, including DT TruSoft, Velocity, Tour Soft and the all-new AVX.

Each model in the range has been designed and manufactured in Titleist owned and operated facilities, and lead the way in each of their respective categories for golf ball performance.



Revealing the initiative, the Titleist Brand Director, Michael Creighton, said: “We’ve offered free Christmas personalisation for over ten years now and it’s always met with overwhelming positivity among loved ones looking for that special present for the golfer in their lives.



“We can think of no better gift this Christmas than the No.1 ball in golf and, by placing their own heartfelt or humorous message, customers can ensure this is a present the golfer will never forget.”

To find out more, log-on to www.titleist.co.uk/find-a-golf-shop.