Tyrrell Hatton's winning WITB: 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton became the first player to defend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a scintillating four-round display in Scotland.



The Englishman made just two bogeys all week as he carded rounds of 68, 65, 65 and 66 to edge out new Old Course course record holder Ross Fisher by three strokes.

The Ping staffer used the brand’s new G400 driver to tame St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns as he climbed up to No.22 in the world.

Tyrrell Hatton - What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5˚)

Fairway wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 (16.5˚)

Utility: Ping G400 Crossover

Irons: Ping i200 (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50˚ & 54˚), Titleist Vokey SM6 (58˚)

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo Slate

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x