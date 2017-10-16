There are no results available.
Gear

Tyrrell Hatton's winning WITB: 2017 Italian Open

By David Cunninghame16 October, 2017
Tyrrell Hatton made it back-to-back wins after claiming victory at the Italian Open on Sunday.

The Englishman has risen to fifth in the Race to Dubai rankings after claiming almost one million points at the Rolex Series event.

Hatton averaged 299.4 yards off the tee during the weeks using his Ping G400 driver and carded the most birdies in the field, 26 in total, in large part thanks to his excellent putting display on the greens using his Ping Vault Oslo Slate putter.

Tyrrell Hatton - What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5˚)
Fairway wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 (16.5˚)
Utility: Ping G400 Crossover
Irons: Ping i200 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50˚ & 54˚), Titleist Vokey SM6 (58˚)
Putter: Ping Vault Oslo Slate
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

