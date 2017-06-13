There are no results available.
Under Armour reveal Jordan Spieth's US Open gear

Gear

Under Armour reveal Jordan Spieth's US Open gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 June, 2017
Jordan Spieth Under Armour US Open
Jordan Spieth Usopen

Under Armour have unveiled the gear that 2015 US Open champion Jordan Spieth will be wearing at Erin Hills this week.

Thursday

Shirt: Play-off Vented Polo (Water) - £50
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Academy) - £55
Belt: UA Performance Stretch Belt (Academy/Water) - $34.99 (US product)

Friday

Shirt: Trajectory Stripe Polo (Academy) - £50
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Rhino Grey) - £55
Belt: UA Braided Belt (White) - £30

Innovation handpicked for @JordanSpieth. Shop his US Open kit with the link in bio. #IWILL

A post shared by Under Armour Golf (@uagolf) on

Saturday

Shirt: Coolswitch Polo (Tokyo Lemon) - £55
Trousers: Match Play Vented Pants (Academy) - £65
Belt: UA Performance Stretch Belt (Academy/White) - $34.99

Sunday

Shirt: Coolswitch Pivot Stripe Polo (Water) - $74.99
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Academy) - £55
Belt: UA Braided Belt (Academy) - £30

For every round, Spieth will wear the following cap, glove and shoes.

Cap: Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (White) - £25
Glove: Spieth Tour Glove - $24.99 (US product)
Shoe: Spieth One - £150

Under Armour gear

More info:underarmour.co.uk
Twitter:@UAGolf

