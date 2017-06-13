Under Armour reveal Jordan Spieth's US Open gear

Under Armour have unveiled the gear that 2015 US Open champion Jordan Spieth will be wearing at Erin Hills this week.
Thursday
Shirt: Play-off Vented Polo (Water) - £50
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Academy) - £55
Belt: UA Performance Stretch Belt (Academy/Water) - $34.99 (US product)
Friday
Shirt: Trajectory Stripe Polo (Academy) - £50
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Rhino Grey) - £55
Belt: UA Braided Belt (White) - £30
Saturday
Shirt: Coolswitch Polo (Tokyo Lemon) - £55
Trousers: Match Play Vented Pants (Academy) - £65
Belt: UA Performance Stretch Belt (Academy/White) - $34.99
Sunday
Shirt: Coolswitch Pivot Stripe Polo (Water) - $74.99
Trousers: Match Play Pants (Academy) - £55
Belt: UA Braided Belt (Academy) - £30
For every round, Spieth will wear the following cap, glove and shoes.
Cap: Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (White) - £25
Glove: Spieth Tour Glove - $24.99 (US product)
Shoe: Spieth One - £150
