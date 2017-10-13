Under Armour unveils A/W 17 collection

Under Armour’s 2017 Autumn/Winter collection features some of the brand’s latest technologies, designed to keep you warm and comfortable throughout the cold winter months.



Garments from this new collection were first spotted being worn by Major champion Jordan Spieth throughout the Open at Royal Birkdale, as he claimed his first Claret Jug.

Highlighting the new range is a series of garments that feature UA’s ColdGear Reactor technology, their latest cold-weather innovation. Always warm, but never too warm, it responds to your climate & effort level, warming you up when you are less active, and cooling you down as you heat up to maintain the perfect level of warmth.



Watch -> Under Armour Spieth One Review



As well as trapping warmth, it also releases excess heat and moisture so you stay comfortable, with no damp feeling.

This new technology features in a number of new products (pictured above from left to right), including the UA ColdGear Infrared Reactor Jacket (SRP £125) and Vest (SRP £80), UA ColdGear Reactor Hybrid ½ Zip (SRP £65) and Vest (SRP £60) and UA ColdGear Reactor Fitted LS baselayer (SRP £45).

Under Armour’s Reactor products are complemented by a full range of polos, accessories and footwear as well as UA Storm & GORE-TEX Paclite rainwear, and ColdGear Infrared products for winter.

These include (pictured above from left to right) the GORE-TEX Paclite Jacket (SRP £240) and Pant (SRP £190), Storm 3 Jacket (SRP £110) and Pant (SRP £85), a new Storm Sweaterfleece Crew Jumper (SRP £55) and an updated Match Play CGI Taper Pant (SRP £70) to offer golfers market leading apparel innovations to take on any conditions winter throws at them.



Available: Now

More info:underarmour.co.uk

Twitter:@UAGolf