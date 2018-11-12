Under Armour unveils tech-packed AW18 apparel collection

Under Armour’s Autumn/Winter ’18 collection delivers the technology and performance benefits you need to keep your game in shape over the winter months.



With the weather becoming more and more unpredictable, Under Armour’s latest apparel collection comprises a host of garments that have been designed to help you best tackle the challenges of playing throughout the winter months.

Two pieces of outwear that provide a distraction-free experience are the Storm Daytona ½ Zip and UA Insulated Full Zip. The Storm Daytona ½ Zip will help battle rainy conditions and cooler temperatures to keep you on the course as long as possible.



It’s water-resistant and super soft, and its unique spacer construction traps in heat without weighing you down or restricting your swing.

The UA Insulated Full Zip, meanwhile, includes a UA Storm shell that fights off rain and even snow, and the versatile Primaloft insulation delivers incredible warmth without adding on any unnecessary bulk.

"Jordan (Spieth) looks forward to the harsh elements and changing of weather because he has the best apparel that gives him a competitive advantage over the field,” said Chris Snoke, Under Armour Golf Category Manager.

If you check the forecast and it says 100% chance of rain then it is time to reach for the Storm GORE-TEX Paclite pants. They’re 100% waterproof and windproof, but also really light so they won’t weigh you down or restrict your movement. The Storm GORE-TEX Paclite rain jacket is the perfect complement, ensuring your whole outfit will be completely waterproof, yet breathable for complete on-course comfort.



“When it comes to rainwear, functionality and mobility are key. With these pieces you are getting 100% protection from wind and rain, without sacrificing any mobility, allowing you to keep warm and dry in the harshest environments,” added Snoke.

If you want to continue playing as the cold weather hits, but would rather not don a jacket, then the UA Microthread Gradient polo and UA Storm SweaterFleece are is perfect combo for those crisp morning rounds.

The UA Storm SweaterFleece is the ideal sweater to wear on and off the course. It’s lightweight, keeps rain off like a jacket, and has a look that you can wear just about anywhere.

The new Spieth 2 Mid has a smartly woven two-part upper, which provides lightweight support and durability. The GORE-TEX materials in the shoe are 100% waterproof, and the bootie construction extends over the ankle for a snug, comfortable fit.



If the cold weather really snaps then having a pair of ColdGear Infrared Showdown pants is a must. The ColdGear Infrared tech holds in your own body heat and the streamlined fit reduces drag on every swing.

Available: Now

More info: underarmour.co.uk