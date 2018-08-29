Unlock your potential with the new Mizuno JPX919 irons

The JPX900 Series irons led a resurgence for Mizuno, with the Tour model residing in the bags Brooks Koepka during his three major victories, along with a handful of other top pros including Ross Fisher and Eddie Pepperell.



The next evolution of JPX – the JPX919 Series - is a highly engineered family of irons that has evolved to deliver exceptional performance.

Three models

The new family includes the JPX919 Tour, JPX919 Hot Metal and JPX919 Forged, with each model engineered from different base materials to help enhance performance for different types of golfers and swings. Despite their design differences, all three JPX919 irons are unmistakably Mizuno in profile and sensation through impact. All three feature refined shaping and individually crafted stability frames, designed to enhance stability, launch and loft-appropriate flight apex for soft-landing approaches.

Tour

This model, as you might have expected, delivers tour-calibre performance, precision distance control and the most compact head shape of three. It is a streamlined evolution of the JPX900 Tour, featuring a 10% narrower top edge to match the grinds most commonly requested on tour. Despite its compact shape, it offers a surprising level of forgiveness thanks to the new stability frame. Open at the heel portion, it enhances stability and launch, while still producing a tour-preferred vibration and sound at impact.

Like the MP-18 irons released last year, the Tour is Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel to deliver the incredibly soft and pure Mizuno feel.



• Mizuno GT180 driver vs Mizuno ST180 driver - how do they compare?



Forged

A new reverse-milled clubface, CNC-milled from the sole up to create a larger area of minimum face thickness, makes the streamlined JPX919 Forged Mizuno’s fastest ever forged iron in terms of measured ball speed. The resulting weight removed from the face also allows a lower, deeper centre of gravity making it easier to flight the long and mid-irons. Mizuno’s trademark workability and elevated Grain Flow Forged HD feedback ensure that the JPX919 Forged is also Mizuno’s most versatile iron.



• Mizuno launches next-generation golf ball - here's everything you need to know

Hot Metal

The Hot Metal has been engineered for the perfect blend of ball speed and soft, controllable landing angles. A new multi-thickness face promotes astonishing ball speeds, while a seamless one-piece cup face construction ensures surprising levels of feel and feedback.

Re-engineered Sound Ribs have been developed to hit specific vibration patterns that ensure a satisfying sensation through impact.



• WITB - Check out the clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the US PGA



• 'Extreme adjustability' - get this and more in the Mizuno GT180 driver



As is the case with all three models the refined styling is subtle and more closely aligned to their MP-18 series thanks to the new Pearl Brush finish.

The Hot Metal also offers a steeper transition into more compact scoring irons and wedges, with set-matching gap, sand and lob wedges available.



Specs & Prices



• JPX919 Tour - 3-PW (RH only) - RRP £135 (per iron)

• JPX919 Forged - 4-PW (RH & LH) - RRP £135 (per iron)

• JPX919 Hot Metal - 4-LW (RH & LH) - RRP £120 (per iron)



A wide selection of 'no upcharge' shafts and grips are available for all three models.

