Vertical Groove 3-wood review

Vertical Groove Golf was the first company to bring a golf club to the market with vertical groove technology on the face of the club and now they have a new 3-wood.



Already in play on the PGA TOUR Champions in the hands of John Daly, Rocco Mediate, Mark Calcavecchia and others, the new 3-Wood is available to buy in the UK from June 2018

The 3-wood shares many characteristics with the VGG driver. Designed to deliver penetrating accuracy and huge carry, the unique patented vertical groove pattern reduces spin at impact, forcing tighter dispersion and leading to straighter ball flight and greater distance. VGG says to look for very narrow dispersion stats on your launch monitor, and extreme distance.



The Vertical Groove 3-Wood also incorporates 8g tungsten sole weights which are positioned according to the loft of the club. In the 14-degree Tour model, the weight is positioned forward to provide a flatter, more penetrating ball flight. The 15-degree model places the weight at the rear of the sole, helping you to launch the ball higher and providing more stability on off-centre strikes.

The VGG 3-woods variable-thickness cupface design, featuring a special 455 maraging steel alloy, wraps the clubface around the crown and sole, adjoined to a 17-4 steel body.The face has been pushed right to the R&A and USGA limits for face flexure.



It shares the same white and black crown design as the driver, with a green alignment aid stretching back to almost the rear of the crown. This aid is a very effective means to ensure you are aiming straight down the middle. It is a unique look and one that will take some getting used.

The clubhead sits flush to the ground and the shape is one I’m a big fan of. Whether you are trying to launch one from the tee, or are coming into the green from long range on a par-5, it is a head that will inspire you with confidence.



The standard model is an incredibly high launching 3-wood. If you struggle to get the ball up in the air off the deck then this might be the 3-wood for you.

The lower lofted tour model effectively drops spin to offer a more penetrating ball flight. It was the model that suited my game and offered impressive numbers across the board when testing on a launch monitor.

Out on the course both options get through the turf with ease and feel solid. There is also a decent amount of forgiveness on offer, especially with the standard model.

Although the performance is impressive, this 3-wood might have a hard time justifying its price tag with most golfers, considering the other options out there on the market just now.



That being said, if you are looking for something a bit different that delivers on performance, then it is an option well worth checking out.



Vertical Groove 3-Wood

Available: June

Price: £229

verticalgroove.co.uk

@vertgroovegolf